This new EV charging station drives around airport tarmacs

Webasto Charging Systems and JBT AeroTech today launched a mobile EV charging station that supports ground support equipment (GSE) at airports.

Meet the AmpCart

German EV charger maker Webasto partnered up with JBT AeroTech, which provides aviation ground support equipment, to launch AmpCart. It’s a towable EV charging station for GSE that maintains, services, and repairs aircraft. Webasto provided the EV chargers and JBT AeroTech built the mobile EV charging station, which is towed.

AmpCart features Webasto’s Posicharge MVS800, a smart charging system that can charge up to 12 EVs at once. It provides multiple electric charging points from a single grid input power source.

The stationery MVS800 charging system has a 250/500A max output current, an 80 kW power rating, and 24-96 voltage. It’s designed to lower utility costs for distribution, warehousing, and general manufacturing.

Electrek’s Take

Webasto’s multi-port GSE EV chargers have been around a while; Seattle-Tacoma airport have been using them for nearly a decade, for example.

What’s new here, of course, is that AmpCart is mobile, so it can charge GSE anywhere on an airport’s tarmac. Webasto hasn’t yet released the specs of AmpCart, but we’ve asked for them and will update this story if we hear back.

It appears as though AmpCart won’t be as powerful as the stationery MVS800 system, because that can charge up to 16 EVs, but it’s certainly got a lot of potential to be game-changing on airport tarmacs. The mountain will be able to go to Moses.

Read more: These electric driverless baggage vehicles are now whizzing around one of the world’s best airports

