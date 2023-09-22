Rad Power 10% off sitewide e-bike sale, Jackery portable power station $199, e-tools, more

The first-ever Rad Power e-bikes sitewide sale is going live to close out the week, taking 10% off a collection of its popular EVs. Joined by Jackery’s Explorer 240 power station hitting $199 alongside this Greenworks 24V 12-inch electric trimmer at $166, we’re also tracking a massive list of other e-bike discounts, too.

Rad Power launches first-ever 10% off sitewide e-bike sale

Rad Power today is launching one of its first-ever sitewide sales. It’s the very first according to the company, and by our account it is certainly the first time Rad Power has ever taken 10% off everything it sells. Headlined of course by its popular e-bikes, you’ll also be able to save on accessories, too. Shipping is free across the board, and the savings will automatically be applied at checkout – no code needed. You can shop the entire catalog of Rad Power e-bikes right here that are eligible for the savings, or just head below to check out our favorites.

Top picks from the Rad Power sitewide sale:

Jackery’s Explorer 240 power station hits $199

Amazon is offering the Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for $199. Already down from $300, today’s deal is a combined 34% discount. It comes in as the second-lowest price we have tracked, aside from being beaten out by Prime Day deals back in July, and also happens to be the lowest markdown of the last two years. Offering up a 240Wh capacity, it comes with four ports to cover charging needs for your essentials: one AC port, one DC car port, and two USB-A ports. It will take up to three and a half hours to charge via wall outlet, five hours via a car’s cigarette lighter socket, and up to six hours using a SolarSaga 60W solar panel.

Save on this Greenworks 24V 12-inch electric trimmer

Amazon is offering the GreenWorks 24V 12-Inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer/Edger and 24V Brushless Jig Saw for $166. Down from $200, this $34 discount is the lowest price of the last five months that we have tracked, and the only one that has dropped below $170 in that period. It also happens to be the fifth lowest markdown of the year, with the four lowest cuts happening back in spring. Both devices come equipped with a 24V brushless motor and a shared 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery that powers the trimmer for up to 40 minutes, and the jigsaw for up to an hour. The trimmer gives you a 12-inch cutting path, and also sports a pivoting 4-positon head to hit better angles. The jigsaw is able to reach up to 3,000 strokes per minute, and features three orbital settings to adjust accuracy and speed.

