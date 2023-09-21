Dubai announces new e-scooter race with world’s fastest standing electric scooters

Dubai has just announced the creation of a new electric scooter racing event that will feature the fastest electric racing scooters in the world. The Dubai Electric Scooter Cup is intended to become the preeminent international electric scooter race.

So just how fast are we talking?

According to the joint announcement made by the Federation for Micromobility and Sport and the Dubai Sports Council, a scooter model known as the RS-Zero DXB edition was specifically designed for the Dubai Electric Scooter Cup.

It is said to be the fastest electric race scooter in the world with a top speed of over 140 km/h (87 mph). The scooter is described as using “state-of-the-art” technology and has a lean angle of over 58 degrees.

We’ve seen other electric scooter racing leagues appear but never at such high speeds.

Sixteen male and female riders will come together on Dec 16, 2023, to race the world’s fastest electric scooters on a course created on the streets of Dubai. The event will use a knockout style competition in a quest for the title of the first Dubai Electric Scooter Cup Champion.

Dubai’s location as the host city has a special significance, explained Alex Wurz, president of the pederation for Micromobility and Sport:

I’m thrilled to make this important step in a city that is striving for new mobility solutions. This unique event will showcase the potential for micromobility racing in close proximity with uncompromized safety principles through the cities of the future. This is a landmark agreement for the Federation with Dubai Sports Council and points to an exciting future.

Saeed Mohammed Hareb, the secretary general of Dubai Sports Council, added:

The Dubai Electric Scooter Cup will be a showcase for cutting edge e-technology and the pinnacle of e-scooter racing. We are delighted to work with the Federation on the safety and integration challenges of the micromobility sector. We welcome international teams and riders to race on our downtown streets and shine a spotlight on this evolution.

Micromobility racing, while not unheard of, if still a new area of development. Many have touted its ability to incorporate new racers and teams without the same level of investment required for most larger vehicle racing series.