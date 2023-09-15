Jeep’s electric Recon will carry the spirit of the Wrangler in the EV era with almost 600 hp

One of the most highly anticipated off-road EVs, the Jeep Recon, is set to blaze its own trail. Inspired by the iconic Jeep Wrangler, the Recon will be a key piece as the American automaker transitions to an electric future.

As part of parent company Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategy, Jeep plans to become an all-electric brand in Europe with 50% EV sales in the US by the end of the decade.

Jeep revealed three new all-electric models coming to market, including the Avenger, Recon, and Wagoneer S. The brand revealed its first EV, the Jeep Avenger, in Europe earlier this year.

The Avenger won Europe’s Car of the Year award this year but is not on sale in the US. Jeep’s first 100% electric vehicles in the US will be the Recon and Wagoneer S, set for production next year.

We caught a glimpse of the 2024 Recon Moab 4xe (likely the highest trim) in March after images leaked out of a dealer event held in Las Vegas.

The Recon is a “rugged and capable fully electric SUV” inspired by the Jeep Wrangler. Like the Wrangler, the Recon will feature options like removable doors and windows.

Jeep Recon to sit alongside the off-road Wrangler

Head of Jeep Europe, Antonella Bruno, confirmed the new electric SUV will sit alongside the Wrangler, but they will be positioned differently in the lineup.

Bruno explained, “The Recon in Europe will be a white-space car.” She added, “It’s a unique car, very boxy and very capable. It will sit in a lower part of the [market] segment to the Wrangler.”

According to Autocar, the electric SUV, which will be available in the UK, will feature nearly 600 hp with around 373 miles of range.

2024 all-electric Jeep Recon EV (Source: Stellantis)

“At a global level, we want to be the 4×4 leader in electrification,” Bruno said. In the US, Jeep looks to continue its heritage of building vehicles built for any terrain.

Jim Morrison, head of Jeep North America, claimed the new electric Jeep Recon “has the capability to cross the might Rubicon Trail, one of the most challenging off-road trails in the US, and reach the end of the trail with enough range to drive back to town and recharge.”

Jeep Wagoneer S electric SUV (Source: Stellantis)

The next Jeep EV to arrive will be the Wagoneer S, a premium midsize electric SUV. Jeep claims the electric Wagoneer will be fully loaded inside and out with 600 hp and up to 400 miles range.

The automaker claims it’s designed for a trip from New York City to Toronto on a single charge. Jeep’s Wagoneer S is expected to be available next year alongside the Recon.