Podcast: Tesla Robotaxi concept, Powerwall 3, Cybertruck coating, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss the new Tesla Robotaxi concept, Powerwall 3 launch, a possible optional Cybertruck coating, and more.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.
Update: We have a different time this week on Thursday 10:00 a.m. ET due to travel
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla officially launches Powerwall 3, releases specs
- A Tesla robotaxi ‘concept’ was revealed in the new Elon Musk biography
- Tesla will build next-gen/cheaper electric cars in Texas rather than Mexico first
- Tesla Semi proves itself in fascinating, new independent test
- 15 Tesla vehicles were torched by a group of radical morons
- Tesla might offer Cybertruck coating to make it scratch-proof to everything but diamonds
- Tesla achieves breakthrough in single-piece car casting, report says
- Hyundai is developing a Tesla-like Giga Press to boost EV production and cut costs
- Hyundai’s new 2024 Kona Electric is bigger, bolder, and better than ever
- Chinese EVs hit with EU probe after massive surge of cheap electric vehicle imports
- EV driver calls cops on Energy Secretary after her staff blocks charger with ICE car
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 10:00 a.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments