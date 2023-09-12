Tesla officially launches Powerwall 3, releases specs

Tesla has now officially launched Powerwall 3 on its website and released all the specs – other than the battery chemistry used.

Last week, we reported on Tesla starting Powerwall 3 installations in the US despite having yet to launch the product on its website officially.

In an overnight update, Tesla has finally introduced the new home battery product on its website.

The automaker has released the specs of Powerwall 3:

Here are the specs of Powerwall 2 and Powerwall + for comparison:

We can see now that Tesla decided to retain the same energy capacity at 13.5 kWh per Powerwall.

As we previously reported, the main difference is the power capacity, which is now at 11.5 kW.

Tesla also confirmed that Powerwall 3 has an integrated solar inverter that can take up to 6 solar inputs.

Here, Tesla explains the main difference between Powerwall 3 and its previous offering:

Powerwall 3 is a fully integrated solar and battery system, designed to meet the needs of your home. Powerwall 3 can supply more power with a single unit and is designed for easy expansion to meet your present or future needs. Powerwall 3 features an integrated solar inverter allowing solar to be connected directly for high efficiency. Powerwall 2 can be added to existing solar systems, installed with as part of a new solar system, or on its own. Powerwall 2 is compatible with all major solar inverters and supports various system sizes.

It appears that Tesla is signaling here that it will install Powerwall 3 on new solar installations and keep Powerwall 2 in its lineup for adding energy storage on existing solar installations or new solar installations that would involve other solar inverters.

Despite having already started installations, Tesla now says that “Powerwall 3 will be available to customers starting 2024.”