Check out the ‘EV-derived, futuristic design’ for Hyundai’s new 2024 KONA

Hyundai unveiled the design for its next-generation KONA models Monday. Rather than trying to make it look like another gas-powered car, the automaker introduced elements to incorporate the direction in which the auto industry is headed – toward electric vehicles.

Hyundai goes bold with new EV-inspired 2024 KONA design

After its first dedicated electric vehicle, the IONIQ 5, received high praise for its “bold, futuristic” design, Hyundai is carrying the EV look to its KONA model lineup.

Hyundai introduced its first electric KONA in 2018 for customers in Korea and Europe, opening US orders for the 2019 model. Although the electric KONA was redesigned last year, including a new front fascia, it still incorporated a minimalist look inherited from its gas-powered predecessors.

The all-new Hyundai KONA takes the opposite approach, implementing an EV-first approach. Hyundai began with the EV variant to bring its modern elements to the entire lineup of KONA vehicles, adapting it for different powertrains options.

SangYup Lee, executive vice president and head of Hyundai Design Center, said:

Upscaled with KONA’s unique character, the all-new KONA confidently expresses its bold and dynamic presence. KONA has evolved in every respect to embrace an even wider range of diversity, to become a true lifestyle supporter.

The new KONA is slightly larger at about 4.25 m in length, making it 150 mm longer than the previous generation. In addition, it gained 25 mm in width and 60 mm in wheelbase length.

The most distinct new feature is the seamless horizon lamp stretching the length of the vehicle’s nose, giving it a bolder, more aggressive look than previous models. The electric Kona features a pixelated front light bar, a first from Hyundai, a 19-inch pixel-inspired alloy wheel design, and black embracing lines.

Hyundai boasts a “living space” interior providing practical features and a personalized in-car experience. A floating module and 12-inch wide displays give a high-tech appearance with added ambient lighting.

More details for the 2024 Hyundai KONA are expected in the coming months, including pricing and powertrain specs. Stay tuned for more.

Hyundai KONA interior Hyundai KONA Electric 2024 Hyundai KONA

Electrek’s Take

The new Hyundai Kona design is a significant upgrade, in my opinion. The updated “EV-derived” look gives it a dynamic, off-road feel to it.

The bold, futuristic design incorporated into the IONIQ 5 paid off huge for them, so why not use elements of it in the KONA as well? Hyundai has become the fastest-growing volume brand in the US in the past three years, behind only Tesla, for a reason. They are looking toward the future with their vehicles and giving consumers stylish options to choose from designed for the new era of electric vehicles.