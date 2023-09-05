Quick Charge Podcast: September 5, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Close look at Tesla Model 3 Highland
- Tesla Cybertruck spotted towing a big trailer
- We finally have a clear shot of the Tesla Cybertruck with frunk open
- Ford Mustang Mach-E sales bounce back, becoming 2nd best-selling EV SUV behind Tesla’s Model Y
- Ford files for F-200 trademark – Is it a more powerful electric truck?
- 2024 VW ID.4 pairing greater range, HP with infotainment system upgrade
- Volkswagen slashes ID.4 prices in China, now starting at $20,000
- The electric hot hatch is here: VW will electrify the GTI
- Mercedes-Benz CLA concept is the long-range entry-level EV we’ve been waiting for
- Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon is getting a smaller, cheaper electric model
- BMW unveils Vision Neue Klasse: Showcasing the brand’s high-tech, efficient future
- Lucid targets $50K EV ‘right in the heart of Tesla Model 3, Model Y territory’
