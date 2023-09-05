Ford Mustang Mach-E sales bounce back, becoming 2nd best-selling EV SUV behind Tesla’s Model Y

Sales of Ford’s Mustang Mach-E bounced back in August, rising 61% from last year. The Mach-E became the second-best-selling electric SUV in the US, behind Tesla’s Model Y.

Although Mach-E sales fell over 20% in the first half of the year as Ford retooled its plant in Mexico, where the electric SUV is built, they are on the rise again.

Ford announced the plant upgrades last year, revealing it would result in downtime. Andrew Frick, VP of sales distribution, said in June, “Improved Mustang Mach E inventory flow began to hit at the end of Q2 following the retooling of our plant earlier this year.”

Frick also announced that the changes “helped Mustang Mach-E sales climb 110% in June” despite a slow start to the year.

Production has picked up all year with 0 Mach-E’s being built in January, 300 in February, 7,381 in March, 11,858 in April, 13,639 in May, and another 13,000 in June.

Despite reports claiming that a rising number of EVs are sitting on dealership lots, Ford Model e’s vice president of electric vehicle programs, Darren Palmer, insisted “We’re just loading up dealers.”

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

Ford Mach-E becomes 2nd best-selling electric SUV

So far, the move seems to be working out as Mach-E sales climbed 61.3% YOY in August to 5,033 units. To put this into persepective, Ford sold a total of 8,633 Mach-E’s between April and June.

With sales climbing, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E became the second best-selling electric SUV in the US behind Tesla’s Model Y.

Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

The news comes shorty after Ford began offering new lease and retail offers on the Mach-E last month. Ford promoted a retail offer for 1.9% APR for 60 months through Ford Credit financing, plus an extra $3,000 bonus cash incentive on 2023 Mach-E and GT models.

As for leasing, Ford offers include $408 per month for 36 months through Ford Credit Red Carpet Lease with $5,188 due at signing. The offer varies based on location and run through October 2.

2023 Mustang Mach-E trim Starting Price Range

(mi) Select $42,995 250 Premium $46,995 250 California Route 1 $56,995 312 GT $59,995 270 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E trim prices and range

Ford’s electric van, the E-Transit, had a record month in August with 889 units sold – up 120% for the month.

Meanwhile, sales of Ford’s electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning slipped 57% YOY in August. Ford tells Electrek that “F-150 Lightning production is starting to ramp after a six-week shutdown to expand the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center with limited deliveries across July and August.”

Ford F-150 Lightning (Source: Ford)

The American automaker says its Rouge EV facility is on now on track to triple its production capacity as it targets a 150,000 run rate by this fall.

With more production capacity, Ford will be able to increase deliveries of high demand trims like the XLT and Pro, which are now available for retail customers in limited numbers. Ford says new trim levels will join the lineup soon.

The impact of the capacity changes at its Rouge plant are expected to begin appearing in the company’s fourth quarter earnings.