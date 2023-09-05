Ford files for F-200 trademark – Is it a more powerful electric truck?

A new trademark filing under F-200 from Ford is fueling speculation that a more powerful electric truck than the F-150 Lightning is coming.

Ford files for F-200 trademark

The trademark, filed on August 28, 2023, is classified under “Motor vehicles, namely gasoline and electric automobiles, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles and their structural parts.”

Although no other information is offered, Ford’s F-200 trademark could be in reference to its upcoming full-size electric truck. The pickup is nicknamed “T3” for trust the truck.

Ford’s CEO Jim Farley confirmed in February that the automaker is building its own in-house EV architecture to power next-gen electric vehicles. The new platform will support a full-size electric pickup (T3) and a three-row electric SUV (presumably the electric Explorer).

The upcoming T3 electric truck will be fully capable of towing, hauling, exporting power, and new innovations. Farley even described the EV pickup as “Like the Millennium Falcon – with a back porch attached.”

Ford F-200 trademark filing (Source: USPTO)

Could Ford’s new F-200 trademark be for the T3 electric truck? It may suggest a more powerful EV pickup than the F-150 Lightning is on the way.

The new full-size electric pickup is expected to be revealed next year with production at Ford’s new nearly six-square mile BlueOval City complex in Tennessee.

Ford F-150 Lightning (Source: Ford)

After slashing prices on its F-150 Lightning in July, Ford saw a 300% increase in web traffic and a 600% increase in orders. Despite the higher interest, F-150 Lightning sales fell 57% in August from last year.

Ford tells Electrek that “F-150 Lightning production is starting to ramp after a six-week shutdown to expand the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center with limited deliveries across July and August.”

The automaker says its facility is now on track to triple production, aiming for a 150,000 run rate by this fall. The higher production capacity will enable Ford to deliver high-demand trims like the XLT and Pro. Ford mentioned that new trim levels will join the lineup soon.