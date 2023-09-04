Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon is getting a smaller, cheaper electric model

One of the most expensive Mercedes-Benz models will soon be easier to get your hands on. CEO Ola Kallenius said Sunday that Mercedes will build a smaller, cheaper, all-electric version of its iconic G-Wagon. The “baby” G-Class EV will be “fun to drive” in a compact size.

Smaller, cheaper electric Mercedes G-Wagon confirmed

Mercedes-Benz first unveiled the G-Class EQG concept at IAA Mobility in 2021, an “all-electric model variant of its utilitarian off-road icon.”

The electric model is unmistakably a G-Class, displaying design features typically found in the lineup, with added modern upgrades for the EV era. Two years after its debut, Kallenius confirmed at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich on Sunday that the model is getting a little brother.

According to the German newspaper Automobilwoche, Mercedes has been tossing around the idea of a smaller electric G-Wagon for several years.

Even under longtime leader Dieter Zetsche, who served until 2019, rumors were swirling that the brand wanted to release a budget-friendly version.

Now is the time, according to Kallenius. The report notes the smaller electric variant could go by “g-Class” with a small “g.”

Mercedes-Benz electric G-Class EQG concept (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

It will be based on a purely electric powertrain, which could be a combination of the upcoming MMA and MB.EA platforms. Kallenius is promising a fun driving experience with AWD considered a guarantee.

The full-size electric G-Class EQG is expected to launch next year. However, with the MB.EA platform not due out until 2025, the smaller variant isn’t expected until 2026 at the earliest.

With a new Mercedes G-Class SUV starting at $139,900, the mini electric version could cost significantly less, expanding its market.

Mercedes-Benz electric CLA concept (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

The news comes after Mercedes unveiled its electric CLA concept Sunday (check out the pictures and details here), the first of the brand’s new entry-level EV class. The CLA EV concept is expected to produce over 466 miles (750 km) WLTP range with a design marking a “new era” for the automaker.