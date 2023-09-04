Tesla Cybertruck spotted towing a big trailer

A Tesla Cybertruck prototype was spotted towing a quite large trailer – giving hope that it will be a useful work truck.

There are a lot of doubts about the Tesla Cybertruck, and electric pickup trucks in general, from pickup owners.

They have yet to prove themselves as work vehicles, but Tesla wants to change that with the Cybertruck.

Early on in the vehicle program, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he wanted to drive better than a sports car and be more useful than a Ford F-150.

Useful towing capacity is a big part of achieving that.

When first unveiling the Cybertruck, Tesla talked about the electric pickup truck having a towing capability of over 14,000 pounds, but that was four years ago, and the automaker is expected to update the specs with the production version.

Now a Cybertruck prototype was spotted towing a large trailer on public roads:

Considering Tesla is expected to soon launch the production version of the electric pickup truck, this could possibly be Tesla testing the towing capacity of a Cybertruck release candidate.

It looks to be a 24-foot trailer, which is likely over 5,000 pounds empty.

Of course, the main thing that potential buyers will want to know is the efficiency while towing.

With electric vehicles having a limited range depending on the battery pack size, any loss in range from towing is more impactful.

Tesla has been at the forefront of efficiency when it comes to electric vehicles, but even the mighty electric automaker has to bend to the laws of physics.

A loss in range from towing is inevitable, but Tesla fans are hoping for a useful range of over 200 miles with a significant load.

Do you think Tesla will make it happen? Let us know in the comments section below.