Final call to secure your 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV with this interior option

Your last chance to order the 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV with the Sky Cool Gray interior is coming up. General Motors is discontinuing the current generation, but you can still get your hands on one of the most affordable EVs in the US.

Dealers have until the week of September 28, 2023, to order this year’s Chevy Bolt EUV with the Dark Ash Gray or Sky Cool Gray interior, according to GM Authority.

Although orders close at the end of the month, GM will continue building 2023 Chevy Bolt EUVs with the interior option until the week of December 4, after which it will be phased out.

The Dark Ash Gray is only offered on the Premier trim and is one of three interior options offered for the Bolt EUV. The other two include Jet Black / Nightshift Blue (perforated leather-appointed) and Jet Black (cloth), while the Redline edition has an optional Jet Black (perforated leather-appointed) option.

Meanwhile, the optional Redline Edition package will be discontinued following the week of September 14.

2023 Chevy Bolt Dark Ash Gray/Sky Cool Gray interior (Source: Chevrolet) Jet Black/Nightshift Blue trim (Source: Chevrolet) Jet Black Redline edition trim (Source: Chevrolet)

Although GM was initially expected to end Chevy Bolt EV and EUV production on November 17, 2023, it decided to extend it into December.

The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV is powered by its BEV2 platform (battery electric vehicle). A 65 kWh battery provides up to 247 EPA-estimated miles of range. Meanwhile, the model’s single electric motor supplies 200 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque.

2023 Chevy Bolt EUV (Source: Chevrolet)

GM CEO Mary Barra has confirmed the automaker will build a next-gen Bolt model on its Ultium platform. Production of the current Bolt EVs is at GM’s Lake Orion plant in Michigan, but it’s being phased out to make way for the Chevy Silverado EV pickup.

GM is launching production of six Ultium-based EVs in the second half of the year. These include the Chevy Silverado EV Work Truck, Chevy Blazer EV, Chevy Equinox EV, Chevy Silverado EV RST first edition, BrightDrop Zevo 400, and Cadillac CELESTIQ.

The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV is still available as one of the most affordable EVs on the market. If you want to take advantage of it before it’s too late, use our link to reach out today to find a great deal near you.