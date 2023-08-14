Good news: Chevy Bolt EV and EUV production will continue longer than expected

General Motors will continue building the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV electric models longer than initially expected.

2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV production extended

Although we expected Chevy Bolt EV production to end on November 17, 2023, new information suggests GM will continue building the electric car into December.

According to a recent report from GM Authority, GM will extend production by several weeks, although an exact end date is unknown. Since production began on the current model year in July 2022, the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV will feature a 17-month production span.

GM has already announced it intends to produce 70,000 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV models throughout the year.

At the end of the second quarter, GM has sold (the automaker does not release production data) 33,659 Bolt EV and EUV (19,700 in Q1 and another 13,959 in Q2) models.

The Chevy Bolt EV continues carrying GM’s EV sales, accounting for over 93% of the automaker’s all-electric sales through the first half of the year.

2023 Chevy Bolt EUV Redline Edition (Source: Chevrolet)

GM has only sold two other EVs in the US this year, the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. Both are based on the Ultium architecture.

The automaker is phasing out the current Bolt EV to make way for additional Ultium-based models, including the Chevy Silverado EV, Blazer EV, Equinox EV, Cadillac Celestiq, and Brightdrop Zevo 400, all launching this year.

GM EV launches second half 2023 (Source: GM Q2 earnings slide)

GM’s CEO Mary Barra also confirmed plans for an Ultium-based Bolt EV successor after favorable feedback. Production of the current model takes place at GMs Lake Orion plant in Michigan, where it will be phased out to make room for the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV.

The 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV models are still available as one of the most affordable EVs on the market. If you want to get one before it’s too late, you can use our link to reach out today.