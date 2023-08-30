Tesla expands Supercharger access for non-Tesla EVs in Australia

Tesla has greatly expanded Supercharger access for non-Tesla EVs in Australia, with now most of the network being opened to everyone.

Over the last two years, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles.

In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations in most countries it operates in. It gradually added more countries to what it calls a “pilot program” for non-Tesla EVs on its Supercharger network and has added more stations.

In North America, the program has been limited since it is dependent on deploying its “Magic Dock” at Supercharger stations. Only a handful of stations are now opened in the US.

Earlier this year, Tesla opened a handful of stations to non-Tesla EVs in Australia as part of a “pilot program.”

Today, the automaker greatly expanded the program to most Superchargers in the country.

Here’s a comparison of the map of all Tesla Superchargers in Australia (bottom) and those opened to non-Tesla EVs:

EV owners simply need to download the Tesla app and add a payment method to use the Superchargers.

They can also pay a $10 per month membership fee to get lower per kWh costs at the charging stations.

Tesla’s Supercharger map might look a bit sparse in Australia, but the country’s population is greatly concentrated on the coasts and therefore, the automaker’s roughly 50 Superchargers covers travel between all of the major population centers.