Tesla opens its Supercharger to non-Tesla EVs in Australia

Tesla continues the gradual opening of its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles – now with a few stations in Australia.

The timing of the launch of the pilot program in North America is still unknown.

Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles.

In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations in most countries it operates in. It gradually added more countries to what it calls a “pilot program” for non-Tesla EVs on its Supercharger network and has added more stations over the last 18 months.

The automaker indicated that it planned to do the same by the end of 2022 in North America, but it has yet to do it.

Tesla has been focusing its efforts on markets where its vehicles and its Supercharger network already use the CCS connector and protocol (CCS2 in particular), which is virtually everywhere except for North America and China.

Today, Tesla confirmed that it is expanding the pilot program outside of Europe – starting with some stations in Australia:

Select Superchargers in Australia are now open to all electric vehicles → https://t.co/DwPxc1e9D4 pic.twitter.com/XF2mrBaxI9 — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) January 31, 2023

The automaker is starting slow, with only five stations opened to non-Tesla EVs in New South Wales:

The stations appear to be not the most popular ones since they are not near densely populated areas or along highways between populated areas.

Tesla says that it is still testing the user experience for both non-Tesla EV owners new to the network and current Tesla owners who will experience more traffic at Tesla charging stations – hence why the automaker is not opening the Supercharger network as a whole in those markets.

As for the North American market, we believe that the launch of the pilot program is getting close, as we recently learned of the solution that Tesla plans for the problem of using a different connector in the market.