Watch the Porsche Taycan GTS in an electric performance race between Germany vs China

Does Porsche still own the performance crown in the new electric era? Or do the new Chinese EVs take the title? Check out the epic race in a battle of international heavyweights – Germany vs. China.

Porsche Taycan GTS delivers performance in the EV era

Porsche is well-known for its high-performance car history, from the 911 GT2 to the Carrera GTS, which has shaped the brand as we know it today.

However, the auto industry is changing – and rapidly. The age of electric vehicles has arrived. To maintain its status as a performance leader, Porsche introduced its first all-electric car, the Taycan, in 2019.

In typical Porsche fashion, the German luxury automaker unveiled a high-performance GTS variant.

The Porsche Taycan GTS sedan and GTS Sport Turismo were released in November 2021, featuring its 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus (the same used in the Turbo and Turbo S), special GTS brand design features, and tuned suspension and performance equipment. You can see our full review of the Porsche Taycan GTS sedan here.

Porsche Taycan GTS sedan and GTS Sport Turismo (Source: Porsche)

The all-electric sports sedan has two PSM electric motors, one on each axle, delivering over 590 hp (440 kW).

Using launch control (which activates Overboost Power), the Taycan GTS can race from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Can Chinese EVs beat a Porsche Taycan in a drag race?

Meanwhile, China is the world’s largest EV market, accounting for over 60% of all global electric car sales last year.

Chinese automakers in the region, like NIO and XPeng, are pioneering some of the industry’s most technologically advanced EVs with modern features that are attracting users at home and abroad.

Launched in 2017, Human Horizon’s HiPhi is a luxury electric vehicle brand with models including the “X” and the “Z.”

HiPhi X (Source: HiPhi/Human Horizons) HiPhi Z (Source: HiPhi/Human Horizons)

The company’s first EV model, the HiPhi X electric SUV, began deliveries in China in June 2021. Its second, the HiPhi Z luxury GT, referred to as the Chinese version of the Porsche Taycan EV, began production last year.

The HiPhi X competes directly against the BMW iX M60, while the HiPhi Z is aimed at the Porsche Taycan GTS.

To see if Porsche and BMW are still the performance leaders they have built a reputation on, Carwow put them up against the Chinese EVs from Human Horizon’s HiPhi brand.

Porsche Taycan GTS vs. BMW iX vs. Chinese EVs HiPhi X, Y (Source: Carwow)

The HiPhi Z has the most power (672 hp), followed by the BMW iX M60 (619 hp), while the Porsche Taycan GTS and HiPhi X both feature 598 hp.

Power

(hp) Torque

(Nm) Weight

(kg) Price Porsche Taycan GTS 598 850 2,310 $139,300 BMW iX M60 619 1,100 2,584 $108,900 HiPhi Z 672 820 2,539 $90,000 HiPhi X 598 820 2,580 $86,000 Porsche Taycan GTS vs. BMW iX M60 vs. HiPhi Z and X

To find out who makes the quickest electric car (Germany vs. China), the Porsche Taycan GTS and BMW iX M60 take on the HiPhi Z and X models in an epic drag race.

Are Porsche and BMW still the performance leaders they are known to be? Check out the video above to see if the Taycan GTS holds its own.