Porsche taps former Tesla partner for automated driver assist software

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | May 9 2023 - 11:13 am PT
Porsche revealed today a new collaboration with former Tesla partner Mobileye to produce premium Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for future models.

Tesla used Mobileye’s computer vision technology (camera-based ADAS), using its EyeQ3 chips, to power its first-generation Highway Autopilot.

The partnership ended in a messy breakup in 2016 after a disagreement over how the tech should be deployed. Mobileye terminated its agreement with Tesla as the EV maker replaced its technology with its own in-house computer vision system called Tesla Vision.

Mobileye was then bought out by Intel in 2017 and spun off as a driver-assist subsidiary, going public in 2022.

Today, Mobileye works with over 30 vehicle manufacturers with seven generations of premium EyeQ ADAS chips, including BMW, Audi, Volkswagen, Nissan, Honda, and Geely. Several new EVs hitting the market are powered by Mobileye’s tech, including Zeekr’s first electric car, the Zeekr 001.

Mobileye signed its latest partner, Porsche, as the premium automaker plan to incorporate ADAS solutions in its future vehicles.

Porsche Macan EV is due out in 2024 (Source: Porsche)

Porsche partners with Mobileye for premium ADAS solutions

Porsche revealed the new partnership in a press release Tuesday: “In future models, Porsche plans to offer automated assistance and navigate-on-piot functions based on the Mobileye SuperVision technology platform.”

The sports car maker will take a lead role in fully integrating Mobileye’s tech into its models while customizing the driver attention monitoring systems in-house.

Mobileye Supervision (Source: Porsche)

Mobileye offers one of the most advanced premium ADAS on the market. The Mobileye SuperVision system provides “hands-off” navigation abilities with features including:

  • Autonomous lane changing
  • Highway & traffic jam assist
  • Point-to-point automated navigation
  • Accelerating and decelerating to avoid collisions
  • Evasive maneuver assist
  • Blind spot detection
  • Parking spot visualization

The system is enabled by 11 cameras providing full surround computer vision perception, Road Experience Management (REM) based AV maps, and two EyeQ 5/6 High Systems-on-a-chip (SOCs).

Although Michael Steiner, board member for research and development at Porsche, admits “in most situations, drivers will continue to want to drive a Porsche themselves in the future,” the premium ADAS system can help in everyday situations like traffic jams.

Porsche says its sole EV, the Porsche Taycan, is due for a “very steep” ramp-up in production after deliveries slipped in the first three months of the year. Looking ahead, Porsche plans to release its long-awaited electric Porsche Macan next year, followed by an electric Boxster or Cayman in 2025. Finally, the electric Cayenne is expected to be out in 2026.

