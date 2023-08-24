GM looks to catch up in China after getting OK to begin testing autonomous driving tech

General Motors (GM) has recently been given permission to begin testing Level 4 autonomous driving technology in China. Together with self-driving startup Momenta, GM will begin rolling out autonomous Cadillac Lyriqs as it looks to catch up with several other genuine competitors in the country.

For a couple years now, GM has been rolling out a vast electrification strategy across its entire business, including its adjacent technologies like EV platforms, battery development, and even entire transportation segments like last mile deliveries and rideshares.

In the US, GM wholly acquired autonomous robotaxi company Cruise in 2016 and has helped fund its research and development as it has expanded to paid driverless rides in cities like San Francisco while expanding to new territories in California and Austin, Texas.

GM’s CEO Mary Barra has been as bold to state that the American automaker is targeting Tesla as the company to beat in autonomous tech, but what about overseas? Tesla’s Autopilot may be operational here in the States, but in markets like China, companies like XPeng Motors, Baidu, and Pony.Ai are leading the driverless pack.

Following an investment in a Chinese startup in 2021, GM is looking to compete in driverless rides overseas as well, and now has the official permission to do so.

Credit: GM

GM, Momenta poised to bring autonomous cars to China

Today’s news dates back to September of 2021, when GM first invested in China’s autonomous driving startup Momenta to the tune of $300 million. Similar to its investment in Cruise, GM’s funds we allocated to Momenta to help accelerate its development of next-generation self driving technologies in China, specifically within future GM vehicles.

GM’s joint venture partner SAIC Motor is also an investor in Momenta – it’s largest investor, actually – and has previously shared intentions to follow a similar path toward developing Level 4 autonomous vehicles in China.

According to CnEVPost, GM shared it has been granted approval to begin L4 autonomous driving tests in certain designated areas around Shanghai, beginning with one year of test rides using Cadillac Lyriqs (seen above) in the city’s Jinqiao area. GM China’s chief technology officer Song Leping said the approved tests will help the automaker learn China’s road scenarios, regulatory requirements and pedestrian habits, hopefully accelerating the delivery of commercialized autonomous solutions for Chinese consumers looking to purchase a GM brand EV.

GM said that in order to further accelerate this development process, it will leverage Momenta’s AI technology to accelerate algorithm iterations, laying the foundation for higher-level autonomous driving tests in the future.

No mention of when the Lyriqs may hit designated roads in Shanghai, but we’d imagine its soon now that GM and Momenta have approval.