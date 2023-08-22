Tesla changes its solar strategy, lays off workers, bets on certified installers

Tesla is evidently changing its solar strategy by starting to move away from having its own installers and relying more on certified installers.

It is laying off staff working on deploying its own solar installations.

Ever since Tesla acquired SolarCity in 2016 and turned it into its own solar division, there have been many ups and downs, but mostly downs.

Despite launching its own products, like new solar panels and the infamous Tesla Solar Roof, the company has never been able to maintain the level of quarterly solar deployment that SolarCity had prior to the acquisition.

We previously noted that Tesla would likely move more to a supplier role in the solar industry with the goal to own the “brain” behind energy installations in order to deploy products like its virtual power plants and its new “Tesla Electric” electricity retailer.

Tesla first started by certifying third-party Powerwall installers. The company later used the same approach for its solar roof product with its solar installers and roofing companies.

More recently, Tesla even started to provide its solar panels and solar inverter to other installers.

For all those products, Tesla has still been operating its own installations, but it now looks like the company is scaling that back significantly.

Electrek has learned from sources familiar with the matter that Tesla has been laying off staff at energy offices across the US.

Tesla has laid off several solar roof installation crews and energy office employees in North Carolina and Maryland. Sources say that more layoffs are expected across the energy division.

The company is not giving up on solar, but it is clearly changing its strategy by reducing its reliance on its own installations.

Instead, it will become more of a solar product supplier for other installers with the main goal of deploying its new solar inverter, which works with both solar panels or its solar roof as well as Powerwalls.

Tesla can then use those products to deploy virtual power plants and Tesla Electric.

Electrek’s Take

It looks like, outside of the actual energy storage hardware, Tesla wants its real energy product to be its software: VPPs and Tesla Electric.

It is an important shift in strategy for Tesla.

I think it is being accelerated by the success that Tesla is seeing third-party installers having with its solar roof, especially on new homes, in which Tesla has no expertise. Those installations are better handled by builders.

We will keep a close eye on this transition. If you have any information, you can reach out at fred@electrek.co.

