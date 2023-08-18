Kia unveils limited-edition forest green EV6 with 320 hp, GT-Line elements

Kia unveiled a special limited-edition EV6 Friday at The Quail during Monterey Car Week Friday. The new dual-motor electric model features 320 horsepower and elements from the Wind and GT-Line.

Kia unveils limited-edition forest green EV6

We caught wind that Kia was planning to release a unique one-off after the automaker posted a teaser across its social media channels earlier this week.

From what we could see (after lightening the image), the EV6 appeared to be a radiant hulk or dark green color with a unique design, but that’s about all we could gather.

After unveiling the model Friday, Kia confirmed it will be a Deep Forest Green limited-production EV6. The new model will be limited to just 1,000 units in the US to celebrate the EV6 being recognized as the “Utility Vehicle of the Year” in the North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) in January.

Steven Center, COO and executive vice president of Kia America, commented on the release, saying, “With the EV6 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Limited Edition, we have created a rolling testament to the EV6’s tremendous achievement in this year’s NACTOY competition.”

Limited-edition forest green Kia EV6 (Source: Kia America)

The new EV6 will feature a model-exclusive Deep Forest Green with a Desert Beige interior, paying homage to classic performance styling.

At the heart of the interior is a custom adornment showcasing authentic NACTOY medallions and a teaser silhouette of the EV6, located next to the gear selector.

Powered by a 77.4 kWh battery and a 74 kW front motor, and a 165 kW rear motor, the dual-motor limited edition Kia EV6 features 320 hp.

The new model also features design elements from the Wind and GT-Line models, combining them into one unique EV. Blacked-out exterior elements are from the Wind, including front and rear fasciae, side treatments, and wheel arch moldings.

Meanwhile, features from the GT-Line include a sunroof, augmented reality head-up display, surround view monitor, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated steering wheel and rear seats, ADAS (including Highway Drive Assist 2 and Forward Collision Assist), and more.

In addition, the limited-production EV6 will include an available onboard power generator, DC fast charging capabilities, and a flat floor interior.

Kia says it will release pricing closer to when the vehicle goes on sale later this year. Check back for the full details.