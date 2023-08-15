Quick Charge Podcast: August 15, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla launches new Model S and Model X with shorter range and cheaper prices
- Tesla’s new Models S and X have the same battery pack but with software-locked capacity
- Tesla is taking steps to launch FSD Beta in China
- Fisker says it will adopt Tesla’s NACS connector
- Rivian Quad-Motor R1S is the first production EV to tackle the gritty Rubicon Trail
- Rivian R1S and R1T owners can now use EVgo’s Autocharge+ program
- Geely restructures JIDU partnership with Baidu as ‘JI YUE’ to bring ROBO-01 EV to market
