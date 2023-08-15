Fisker says it will adopt Tesla’s NACS connector

Fisker Inc. announced that it will adopt Tesla’s NACS connector as the standard on its electric vehicles.

Like other automakers that have made the move, Fisker says that the NACS adoption will come in its electric vehicles starting in 2025, and it has reached a deal with Tesla to use its Supercharger network:

The company announces today that it has signed an agreement with Tesla to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) on its first vehicles in 2025. The move will provide Fisker owners with additional charging options, taking advantage of Tesla’s 12,000 Supercharger stations in the United States and Canada. All current and future Fisker vehicles will be covered by the agreement.

Also like other automakers adopting NACS, Fisker says that it has a deal with Tesla to provide adapters for its existing EVs that use CCS.

However, unlike other automakers like Ford and GM that said that they will have adapters next year, Fisker is talking about Q1 2025:

Fisker customers will utilize a NACS adapter to plug in at Superchargers starting in Q1 2025. Fisker will later update vehicle engineering to include an NACS inlet. A CCS adapter will be provided so that customers can continue to charge using that standard.

Tesla announced last year that it opened up its proprietary charging connector to try to make it the industry standard in North America.

Over the last few months, it has received incredible momentum to make that happen with Ford, GM, Volvo, Mercedes, and more, all agreeing to adopt the standard in North America.