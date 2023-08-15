Tesla’s new Models S and X have the same battery pack but with software-locked capacity

Tesla has confirmed that its new “Standard Range” Model S and Model X have the same battery pack as the Long Range version, but with its capacity being software-locked.

Late last night, Tesla launched new Standard Range versions of its Model S and Model X.

As we wrote, we suspected that Tesla could be coming back to its old ways and launching the new versions of the flagship electric sedan and SUV by simply software-locking some battery capacity in the existing Long Range versions.

After seeing that Tesla is listing the new versions as having the same weight as the Long Range for both Model S and Model X, we have reached out to Tesla Centers to ask, and Tesla advisors were able to confirm that the new Standard Range Model S and Model X are indeed software-locked Long Range vehicles.

When asked if Tesla plans to offer to unlock the battery capacity through its app for a charge in the future, we got mixed answers. A Tesla advisor at a center categorically said no, and another didn’t know the answer for sure.

In the past, Tesla has even temporarily increased the range of owners with software-locked batteries to help them escape natural disasters.

The new Standard Range Model S gets 320 miles of range, which means that 21% of the capacity has been locked from the Long Range’s battery pack.

Electrek’s Take

This has been a controversial approach by Tesla, but I personally think that as long as customers know what they are buying, it’s okay.

As for unlocking the capacity in the future, I think Tesla will certainly offer it. It makes no sense not to. They would be leaving money on the table otherwise.

Also, there’s an advantage for customers to have the software capacity locked. You can charge to 100% all the time, and it shouldn’t be a problem for battery longevity.

Do you think a $10,000 discount is worth 85 fewer miles? Let us know in the comments section below.