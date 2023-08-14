Faraday Future (FFIE) delivers first FF91 2.0, the $309K ultimate “AI TechLuxury” EV

California-based EV maker Faraday Future (FFIE) announced it has officially handed over the keys to the first FF91 2.0 Futurist Alliance user on Monday. The limited-edition ultimate “AITech Luxury” EV costs more than the Lucid Air Sapphire with hypercar performance, luxury sedan comfort, and SUV versatility.

After a five-year delay, Faraday, the first production FF91 EV rolled off the production line at its ieFactory in California in May. The launch event included a limited-run “Futurist Alliance” variant that costs a staggering $309,000. (The Lucid Air Sapphire costs $249,000.)

Powered by three electric motors, the Futurist Alliance edition packs up to 1,050 hp and 1,977 Nm torque for 0 to 60 mph acceleration in 2.27 seconds. The 142 kWh battery enables a 381 mi EPA range.

The 2.0 represents several upgrades over its initial concept introduced six years ago, including its next-gen FF aiHyper 6×4 Architecture 2.0. Xuefeng Chen, global CEO of FF, explained during the launch:

FF has morphed from pioneering the intelligent EV 1.0 stage to the all-AI-powered 2.0 stage. Today, we have achieved another major milestone.

Faraday calls it the ultimate “AI TechLuxury EV” with enhanced tech, software, and connectivity features.

(Source: Faraday Future)

The Futurist Alliance edition comes loaded with over 100 inches spread across 11 displays (including a 27-inch ultrawide rear display, live TV and video conferencing, FF generative AI, three 5G modems, “Zero Gravity” seats, and a designated spa mode.

Equipped with Nvidia Drive Orin and over 30 sensors, the FF91 2.0 offers advanced ADAS features and FF driving, “a personalize AI-customized driving experience.”

(Source: Faraday Future)

Faraday delivers first FF91 2.0 Futurist Alliance

FF said the Futurist Alliance model would be limited to 300 units globally with a $5,000 deposit at the end of May. The company claimed all FF91 2.0 Futurusit Alliance users would receive exclusive professional track-time training and an Apple Watch with FF vehicle control features.

The first 91 Alliance buyers will receive a high-speed internet satellite communications suite. However, the “FF aiHypercar+” has an annual subscription price of $14,900.

After receiving its first sales contract on June 2, Faraday officially delivered the first FF91 2.0 Futurist Alliance vehicle just over two months later.

First FF91 2.0 Futurist Alliance user (Source: Business Wire)

Faraday said during its first quarter earnings, the company outlined a three-phase delivery plan, with the first phase beginning at the end of May.

The first phase will include giving Futurist Product Officers (FPO) the first look, allowing them to pay in full to reserve. In the second phase, starting at the end of Q2, users will receive the vehicles with comprehensive training. The third and final phase is geared toward all buyers, delivering to those who pay in full.

Faraday announced Monday it officially delivered the first “AI TechLuxury” FF91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to its first spire user.

The company says it will showcase the details of the first delivery ceremony as a video story on Tuesday, August 15, at 6 p.m. PST across its official FF channels.