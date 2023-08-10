Mullen Automotive kicks off Class 3 EV truck production in Mississippi, deliveries imminent

Veteran EV startup Mullen Automotive is touting a production milestone today as it has officially begun assembling its Mullen THREE Class 3 electric trucks. With production now underway in Mississippi, Mullen shared its timeline for customer deliveries in addition to annual output targets.

Mullen Automotive ($MULN) is a Southern California-based EV startup founded in 2014 that is approaching a 10-year journey to deliver affordable EVs built entirely on US soil. Despite coming close twice, the company has yet to deliver a passenger EV to market.

This resulted in a 2020 merger in which Mullen pivoted its business strategy toward its own bespoke EV model – the FIVE crossover SUV. The startup turned some heads in September 2022 when it claimed a majority stake in Bollinger Motors’ commercial EV business, vowing to resurrect the latter’s ill-fated B1 and B2 electric trucks into production as well.

Just over a month later, Mullen Automotive acquired another EV startup, Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMs) and all its assets, including a 650,000-square-foot production facility in Indiana. While Mullen continues to develop passenger EVs under its namesake and Bollinger brands, its first vehicle to reach scaled production will be in the commercial space – the Class 3 Mullen THREE.

Mullen’s THREE trucks being assembled at its facility in Tunica, Mississippi / Credit: Mullen Automotive

Mullen reaches production of the THREE EV truck

Mullen Automotive shared details of its active assembly lines in a press release today, relaying that THREE production is underway and will gradually ramp up from September through December of this year. Per Mullen chairman and CEO David Michery:

I am proud to announce that our Class 3 vehicle line is now in production mode at our Tunica facility. Our team has been working seven days a week, day and night, getting this plant reconfigured and ready for Class 3 production.

Mullen’s Tunica facility sits upon more than 100 acres of Mississippi land, offering a production footprint of over 120,000 square feet. This specific location will be dedicated to the assembly of the company’s Class 1 to 3 commercial EVs. When fully ramped later this year, Mullen anticipates a production capacity of 3,000 Class 3 EVs per year.

The Mullen THREE starts at an MSRP of $68,500 and, according to its makers, should qualify for up to $7,500 in federal tax incentives for US customers. To date, Mullen says it has orders for over 1,250 THREE EVs, equating to $79 million in purchase orders, should they all come to fruition.

With production now underway, Mullen Automotive says the Class 3 EV deliveries should begin this month. Here’s a closer look at the Mullen THREE: