Electrify America announces it’s changing its pricing structure this month

North American EV charging network Electrify America announced it will shift its pricing structure later this month from a nationwide model to a station-to-station basis.

Electrify America currently operates one of the largest DC fast-charger networks in the US, now operating in 46 states, and it continues to expand in North America. All the while, it’s introduced discounts for new EV customers of certain auto brands and expanding discounts to the gig economy like Lyft drivers.

While Electrify America does offer deals on charging several times throughout the year, EV charging fees have gone the other direction as well. This past February, the company announced it would begin raising its prices in March.

Later this month, Electrify America is introducing an updated pricing structure that will focus on station-specific rates rather than a nationwide model. Here’s the latest.

Electrify America pricing will change on August 17

Electrify America sent the following email to current subscribers today:

Thank you for being part of the Electrify America family and supporting the e-mobility movement. It’s electric vehicle (EV) owners like you that make our electric journey possible. Electrify America is reaching out to make you aware of pricing changes that will soon be taking place. Beginning August 17, 2023, we’ll shift from uniform energy or time based pricing nationwide to a station-specific pricing model and resume charging for idle fees at most nationwide charging stations. Electrify America’s mobile app will have pricing information for a given charger, but you should check the pricing of a charging station at the charger when you start charging. The Electrify America Terms of Use are changing to reflect these changes. This is an ideal time to upgrade to a Pass+ membership, where members save 25% on charging. As always, we are happy to assist if you have any questions. Thank you for taking this journey with us.

As stated in the email message above, EA states that Pass+ subscribers can save up to 25% per charge under the new pricing structure. That membership currently costs $4 per month. You can read the full details of Electrify America’s new structure from the terms and conditions here.