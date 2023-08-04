 Skip to main content

Toyota’s electric robotaxis set for ‘large-scale deployment’ in China through new partnership

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 4 2023 - 10:50 am PT
0 Comments
Toyota-electric-robotaxis

Toyota has a new way of deploying its EVs across China. Autonomous mobility startup Pony.ai announced Friday that it held a joint venture singing ceremony with Toyota Motor Investment and GAC Toyota Motor to mass produce and deploy fully driverless electric robotaxis in China.

Toyota electric robotaxis to take on China

The new joint venture is expected to be established this year with an over RMB 1 billion ($139.2M) investment.

According to the press release, GAC Toyota Motor (a 50/50 joint venture between Toyota and GAC Group in China) will provide Pony.ai with Toyota-branded electric vehicles. Equipped with Toyota’s vehicle redundant systems, the EVs can support L4 autonomous driving.

The Toyota EVs will feature Pony.ai’s autonomous driving tech and run on the company’s robotaxi network platform (PonyPilot+).

The new joint venture will build upon the relationship Toyota and Pony.ai have established over the past few years.

In August 2019, Toyota and Pony.ai announced they would advance self-driving vehicles in China, later testing them on public roads. The company currently has around 200 Toyota and Lexus brand robotaxis across China’s tier 1 cities.

Toyota-electric-robotaxi
Toyota bZ4X (Source: Toyota)

Pony.ai became the first autonomous driving company to obtain a taxi license in China last April. The service has accumulated nearly 15 million miles (24 million km) of autonomous driving.

Toyota’s new joint venture is designed to “advance the future mass production” and “large-scale deployment” of fully driverless electric robotaxis.

Toyota-electric-robotaxis
(Source: Business Wire)

The move to introduce robotaxis comes after Toyota has struggled to keep up in China’s auto market as it transitions to electric. Toyota revealed plans earlier this week to accelerate local development of tech and software in China in an effort to introduce “electrified vehicles that are competitive” in the market.

The new plans call for advancing the design and development of smart cockpits with modern interior designs and built-in AI, features Chinese buyers are demanding.

Toyota’s joint venture with GAC in China also announced it was terminating the contracts of about 1,000 workers early last week.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Toyota

Toyota
Robotaxi

Robotaxi
Pony.ai

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising