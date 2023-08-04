Rad Power Bikes up to $700 off e-bike sale, e-mowers, more in Friday’s New Green Deals

Here’s your Green Deals Friday edition. Thanks to 9to5Toys, we have a batch of discounts on all things green energy, all of which are headlined by an up to $700 off back to school sale from Rad Power Bikes. The savings continue over to some Greenworks electric mowers, electric scooters, and tons of other e-bike discounts.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Rad Power Bikes takes up to $700 off popular e-bikes

Rad Power Bikes is now launching a new back to school sale that’s offering a series of e-bike discounts in tow at up to $700 off. All marked down to some of the best prices yet, shipping is free across the board. A favorite is putting the RadRunner Plus Electric Utility Bike in the spotlight. Marked down for one of the very first times, you can now score this one for $1,749. Normally fetching $1,999, you’re now looking at the best discount of the year at $250 off. It does come within $50 of the all-time low from last fall, but is the best we’ve seen since.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRunner Plus, we walked away quiet impressed, calling it one of the most capable electric bicycles we’ve taken for a spin. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range with a 20MPH top speed, as well. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings that give the RadRunner Plus its distinct look.

Alongside the RadRunner Plus that’s headlining the savings as a particularly uncommon markdown, the savings also continue over to a series of other e-bikes. All discounted to some of the best prices of the year, if not all-time lows in their own right, the savings are live through the next few weeks.

Hover-1 Night Owl electric scooter delivers 31 MPH top speeds

If you’ve been looking for a higher-end electric scooter but don’t want to pay a higher price tag, we have just the deal for you today. Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $924.84 shipped. Typically fetching $1,800 these days, that MSRP is now fading into the best discount we have ever seen. It’s clocking in at $875 in savings while also beating our previous mention by an extra $427. Today’s offer is also the first time we’ve seen it drop under $1,000, too.

Delivering quite the capable ride, the Hover-1 Night Owl packs a folding design that comes centered around 1,400W of power. The two 10.5-inch off-road tires deliver a smooth ride for all 37 miles of its built-in range, with a 31 MPH top speed completing the package alongside front and rear suspension. All of that makes it a notable solution to riding around this spring and beyond on a new EV.

Save on this Greenworks electric mower bundle

Today we’re tracking a notable discount on the ultimate electric tool bundle to get your lawn in order this summer. If you’ve been dealing with the fuss of gas and oil the past few months and are finally ready to make the switch over to the more energy-efficient and convenient side of electric gear, Greenworks has your back. Courtesy of Amazon, you can score the brand’s 20-inch Cordless 48V Mower alongside a string trimmer and leaf blower for $503.99 shipped. Down from $630, this bundle clocks in with a 20% discount attached. It’s the best value we’ve tracked this year, as well.

This whole kit features the 20-inch electric mower with built-in bagger for mulching or collecting your grass trimmings. The kit also includes one of its string trimmers and a leaf blower, ensuring you can keep your yard looking its best with perfectly-cut edging around your patio and driveway, as well as a quick and effective way to handle the leaves come fall. Greenworks wraps up the package by including three 24V batteries, all of which can be swapped between the tools and pair with companion chargers.

e-bikes, a summer favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.