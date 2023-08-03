The world’s largest battery storage system just got even larger

The Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility, the world’s largest lithium-ion battery energy storage system, has been expanded to 750 MW/3,000 MWh.

Moss Landing is in Monterey County, California, on the site of a gas-powered plant. It’s owned by Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST), an Irving, Texas-based retail electricity and power generation company that owns the second-most energy storage capacity in the US.

Vistra today announced that it completed Moss Landing’s Phase III 350-megawatt/1,400-megawatt-hour expansion, bringing the battery storage system’s total capacity to 750 MW/3,000 MWh, the largest of its kind in the world.

The Phase III project is made up of 122 individual containers that, together, house more than 110,000 battery modules.

It came online on June 2 and is now storing power and releasing it to California’s grid. It’s going to operate under a 15-year resource adequacy agreement with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) starting August 1.

Resource Adequacy is California’s policy framework that “ensures there is enough capacity and reserves for the grid operator to maintain a balanced supply and demand across the electric system,” according to California ISO. Resource Adequacy requirements include electricity delivery in four-hour blocks.

Jim Burke, Vistra president and CEO, said, “We appreciate the continued partnership with PG&E, which allows us to bring our expertise in energy storage to bolster the reliability of California’s growing renewable portfolio and provide much-needed power to its residents.”

Photo: Vistra Energy

