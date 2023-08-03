Quick Charge Podcast: August 3, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla appears to be about to launch next-gen Model 3
- Tesla officially acquires wireless charging startup
- Tesla’s range being exposed is already leading to a class action lawsuit
- Hackers manage to unlock Tesla software-locked features worth up to $15,000
- This Chinese electric SUV was the top-selling EV in Sweden in July, Tesla Model Y on top YTD
- Porsche Macan EV spotted, giving the closest look at the brand’s first electric SUV
- The world’s largest battery storage system just got even larger
