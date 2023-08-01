Automobili Pininfarina unveils PURA Vision concept as study in future electric luxury utility vehicles

Behold the dawning of the e-LUV. Electric hypercar developer Automobili Pininfarina is created a new new breed of luxury vehicles with a new concept called the PURA Vision. The boutique automaker describes the PURA Vision as an electric luxury utility vehicle or “e-LUV” for short. We get our first glimpse of the unique EV today ahead of its public debut at Monterey Car Week later this month. Check it out.

While the Pininfarina name has held its own unique spot in automobiles the past 90 years, our coverage of the brand is much more recent, after it was reborn as an all-electric hypercar developer in 2018.

In that time, our coverage has been exclusively on the Battista – Pininfarina’s ultra-exclusive flagship model that later saw an even more limited Anniversario edition of a mere five units. Last Fall, we saw the Battista smash some world records in Dubai, followed by two more during the EV’s first trip to India.

Just last month, Pininfarina introduced a third iteration of the Battista called the Edizione, dedicated to the first-ever F1 champion, Nino Farina. Like the Anniversario, the automaker only planned to build five.

But enough about the Battista – today we are able to report a new EV from Automobili Pininfarina, albeit a concept. Still, the new PURA Vision is a stunning exercise in design, offering a preview of the Italian/German/Indian automaker’s future of e-LUVs.

See Pininfarina’s new concept before Monterey debut

The original Battista hyper GT first debuted at Monterey Car Week in California – Now, five years later, Automobili Pininfarina is showcasing a new EV concept focused on luxury, dramatic proportions, and innovative technology.

Contrary to the track-focused Battista Hyper GT, Pininfarina’s Hyper GT concept offers a design study that will influence elements in future models. As you can see above, the automaker is experimenting with some bold forms including a narrow glasshouse approach on the side windows and roof, tri-opening pillarless doors, and some unique rear cab proportions.

The result is a Pininfarina concept that reads as a sports car from the front and an SUV from the back. As for the side, well that silhouette is a sight, offering a smooth streamlined design that is mostly body. Chief design officer Dave Amantea elaborated:

PURA Vision embraces the DNA of iconic vehicles from Pininfarina’s past, to shape the future with sharp lines and a modern aesthetic. It is distinctive from every angle and showcases our PURA design philosophy on a new kind of vehicle. A dramatic presence, inviting interior and curated materials make this a car like no other, yet clients will recognize it as a Pininfarina with its beautiful body, timeless proportions and technical lower body detailing.

Other unique features to keep an eye out for include hidden headlights powered by ultra-slim L.E.S.S. nanofiber lighting technology that are less than 1mm thick, a Bianco Siestre Gloss body paired with exposed carbon fiber elements, and a gloss black floating roof.

Those attending this year’s Monterey Car Week August 17-20 will be able to see the PURA Vision concept up close, next to the Pininfarina Battista Nino Farina hyper GT.