Automobili Pininfarina begins series production of 150 planned Battista Hyper GTs

European boutique hypercar manufacturer Automobili Pininfarina has finally announced a start of production for its all-electric Battista Hyper GT in Italy. With only 150 planned for production, these handmade, bespoke hyper GTs promise to be a marvel in EV innovation. As the start of Battista production kicks off in Italy, Automobili Pininfarina has released video footage of the assembly process, and we’ve shared with you below.

Automobili Pininfarina GmbH is a Munich-based subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, who purchased the Italian car design firm Pininfarina SpA in 2015. The automaker’s Italian roots come from the original Pininfarina marque, which was founded in 1930 by Battista “Pinin” Farina.

The refreshed brand’s first EV, the Battista Hyper GT, is named after its predecessor’s original founder and has been in development since its initial unveiling in March 2019.

The Battista Hyper GT was followed by news of an even more exclusive version of the hyper GT called the Battista Anniversario. It features handcrafted components, including paint job, and only five will be made – all of which have already sold for at least $2.9 million each.

Automobili Pininfarina originally promised the Battista would arrive in 2020. However, due to production delays, the hypercar developer didn’t unveil a production-ready version until Monterey Car Week in the summer of 2021. The company has since been expanding its retail presence around the globe in anticipation of production this year.

A Battista being assembled by hand in Italy / Source: Automobili Pininfarina





Battista production officially begins in Cambiano, Italy.

Today is the day many fans of the Battista Hyper GT have been waiting for. Production is underway at Automobili Pininfarina’s revamped Atelier space in Cambiano, Italy, where all 150 of the bespoke Battista’s will be built by hand.

According to the automaker, each Battista takes 10 weeks to assemble and will receive up to 1,340 hours of handcrafting to achieve each client’s unique vision for their $2.5 million EV. This collaborative experience between customers and Automobili Pininfarina’s designers offers 128 million possible configurations for the GT’s colors and materials, ensuring each bespoke Battista is truly one of a kind.

Automobili Pininfarina CEO Per Svantesson spoke about the company achieving scaled production of the Battista, sharing what the hyper GT represents for EV design and performance:

I am proud to lead the team responsible for bringing the award-winning Battista to life as a production car. Since launching Automobili Pininfarina in Rome in 2018, we have developed a team of 118 experts, drawn from 20 nations worldwide. This diverse ‘family’ is now established in both our Munich Headquarters and in our northern Italy home where a growing team of designers, engineers and vehicle development specialists envision ground-breaking vehicles of the future. This great family has overcome significant challenges in recent years by maintaining a laser focus on delighting Battista owners. The delivery of Battista this year marks a leap in the advancement of automotive design and technology, and I am sure owning one will be rewarding and remarkable in equal measure.

In addition to offering truly bespoke design features, each Battista will roll off the production line with some pretty impressive performance specs:

120 kWh battery pack (same pack as the new Rimac Nevera)

0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in under two seconds

1,900 horsepower and 2,360 Nm of torque

Simulated WLTP range of 500 km (310 mi)

Automobili Pininfarina is guaranteeing client services, which include “flying doctors” for technical matters, for the lifetime ownership of Battista. This team of Battista specialists have been involved in the EV’s development from the ground up and will fly anywhere in the world whenever needed to support the customer and their vehicle. For $2.5 million a pop, they better!

According to Automobili Pinifarina, Battista deliveries will begin around the globe this summer and will feature either the “Pura” body style or the “Furiosa” body-design package. The five aforementioned Battista Anniversarios will be also be built as part of the 150 production units promised.

The first series production version of Battista will be on display at Monterey Car Week in August. Until then, check out this video of the Battista going through the design and production process.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.