Automobili Pininfarina debuts Battista Edizione hyper GT dedicated to first F1 champ Nino Farina

Even as it continues its deliveries of its limited edition Battista hyper GT, Automobili Pininfarina is now expanding the variety (and exclusivity) of its all-electric hypercar model while continuing to honor its rich Italian history. During the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the hyper EV developer will unveil a new, ultraexclusive version of the Battista called the Edizione Nino Farina – named after a family member crowned the first-ever Formula 1 champion.

Automobili Pininfarina GmbH is a Munich-based subsidiary of Indian automotive manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra, who purchased the car-design firm Pininfarina SpA in 2015. Although it is currently a German/Indian company, the automaker’s roots remain deeply ingrained in Italian culture and stem from its origins as Carrozzeria Pininfarina, founded in 1930 by Battista “Pinin” Farina.

The reborn supercar developer did a burnout into relevance in 2018 with the debut of the Battista hyper GT at Monterey Car Week. However, it would take four years before we finally saw the EV named honoring its founder reach series production – and a mere 150 units at that.

Each Battista hyper GT requires 10 weeks to assemble and up to 1,340 hours of handcrafting to deliver one of 128 million possible design configurations to customers, a reason why each Battista is truly one of a kind and why a single EV costs $2.5 million.

As if that wasn’t exclusive enough, Automobili Pininfarina introduced the Battista Anniversario in 2021 – offering the same record-setting performance as the regular old Battista hyper GT but with custom wheels and an exterior painted by hand. Only five of these were made and have already been spoken for. One of which was delivered to a US customer this past fall.

With Battista deliveries taking place around the globe, Automobili Pininfarina is introducing a new limited-edition version, designed as another nod to the Italian racing family that started it all. Meet the Battista Edizione Nino Farina.

Credit: Automobili Pininfarina









Pininfarina’s latest spin on the Battista is a rare Hyper GT

The automaker shared details of its latest hyper GT this afternoon, ahead of its official reveal at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this week, where it will be driven by former F1 driver and hill-climb champion Nick Heidfeld.

The hyper GT is named after Nino Farina – nephew of Battista “Pinin” Farina and the first-ever F1 world champion in 1950. The company shared that Battista took his 16-year-old nephew to his first-ever race as a passenger, igniting the young man’s flame motor sport competition that would span decades after. Automobili Pininfarina‘s chief design officer, Dave Amantea, spoke to the heritage that went into such a futuristic EV:

This exclusive model pays homage to Nino Farina’s courageous and fearless persona, and his incredible achievements in motorsport. It is our tribute to a family dynasty – to the man who will forever be known as the first driver ever to be crowned a Formula One World Champion and to our founder, the man responsible for igniting his passion for racing. Each vehicle is a tribute to Nino’s unrivaled history and each one represents a unique moment in his life, which was truly remarkable. We have taken inspiration from these moments to create a vehicle that would be the centre piece of any collection. Its signature Rosso Nino body color has been chosen to evoke memories of the Italian racing red paintwork of the cars in which he enjoyed his greatest victories, while key finishes and design cues sit seamlessly with Battista’s unmistakable design.

The exterior color is a bespoke deep red called “Rosso Nino” – a tribute to the vehicles Nino Farina drove during his race career. The lower body is finished in “Bianco Sestriere” and “Iconica Blu.”

As you can see in the images above, the interior features a bespoke two-tone theme, featuring black and beige (sustainable) leather and Rosso Nino on the back. You’ll also notice Iconica Blu seat belts and an exposed carbon steering wheel featuring Farina’s etched signature.

Like its Battista siblings, the Edizione Nino Farina delivers hyper GT performance, thanks to a 120 kWh lithium ion battery, four independent electric motors, and full torque vectoring. Here are some of its specs – many of which were previously world records until the Rimac Nevera came out to play:

0-60 mph in 1.79s

0-100km/h in 1.86s

0-120mph in 4.49s

0-200 km/h in 4.79 seconds.

1,900 hp (1,400 kW)

2,340 Nm of torque

Up to 476 km range (296 miles WLTP combined, 300 miles EPA)

Five dynamic driving modes: Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere

Like the Battista Anniversario, Automobili Pininfarina says production of the new Edizione Nino Farina hyper GT will be limited to just five units. Each EV will feature an aluminum door plate, marking one of five career landmarks in Nino’s motor sport tenure:

Nino’s date and place of birth (1906 in Turin)

First-ever F1 pole position and race victory at the 1950 British Grand Prix

Nino’s second victory in 1950 at the Swiss Grand Prix

The third and final victory in 1950, at the Italian Grand Prix

1950 F1 world championship victory

No mention of price yet, but considering the Anniversarios went for at least $3 million a piece, we’d expect the latest limited edition hyper GT to sell for that – if not more. Keep an eye out for the new Battista Edizione Nino Farina at Goodwood July 13-16. Hoping to catch some video of it in action.