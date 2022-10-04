Automobili Pininfarina to deliver first luxury EV Battista hyper GTs to US, including rare $3M Anniversario edition

European hypercar manufacturer Automobili Pininfarina has made its official invasion into the United States. Sure, the boutique automaker already has retail partners in place on US soil and continues to expand that footprint, but it will soon deliver the very first two all-electric Battista hyper GTs to US customers. Better yet, one of them is the first of only five Battista Anniversario EVs being made.

Automobili Pininfarina GmbH is a Munich-based subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, who purchased the Italian car design firm Pininfarina SpA in 2015. The automaker’s Italian roots come from the original Pininfarina, which was founded in 1930 by Battista “Pinin” Farina.

The refreshed subsidiary’s first EV, the Battista hyper GT, is named after its predecessor’s original founder and initially debuted as a concept EV at Monterey Car Week 2018. That luxury hyper GT was followed by the announcement of an even more exclusive version of the Battista called the Anniversario. It features handcrafted components like its paint job, and its makers have promised a limited production of only five vehicles – each already sold for an estimated $2.9 million each.

Automobili Pininfarina originally promised the Battista would arrive in 2020, but following delays, the hypercar developer unveiled a production-ready version at Monterey Car Week in the summer of 2021. Since that debut, Automobili Pininfarina has been expanding its retail presence in North America while simultaneously ramping up Battista hyper GT production overseas.

With the handcrafted hypercars rolling off the assembly lines at the automaker’s recently opened Atelier engineering and development hub in Cambiano, Italy, Automobili Pininfarina has begun the delivery process to customers in the US.

Battista Hyper GTs bring ultra performance stateside

According to a press release from Automobili Pininfarina, the first two bespoke Battista hyper GTs will be leaving Italy this month for delivery to its first US customers. The first hyper GT will make its way to a private collector on the West Coast. The second Battista to leave the Atelier this month will be the first of only five exclusive Battista Anniversario cars made. Where in the US it’s headed however, remains private. Here are some of the EV’s performance specs:

0 -100 km/h (0-62 mph) in under two seconds

1,900 horsepower

2,360 Nm of torque

120 kWh battery powers four electric motors

WLTP range up to 476 km (EPA range of 300 miles)

In addition to the two luxury EVs arriving, the automaker shared news of a tenth retail location in North America, adding a new space in Dallas, Texas. With the start of deliveries and retail partners in place, Automobili Pininfarina hopes to become a known boutique EV brand in the US and beyond. Company CEO Per Svantesson spoke:

The team and I are very proud of Automobili Pininfarina’s expansion in the U.S. and the delivery of the first Battista cars stateside. This symbolizes our creation of a new luxury electric car segment both in the US and globally. With a passionate collector receiving the first Battista in North America, we see tremendous confidence in this masterpiece of design and technology in this influential community. North America is a very special region for Automobili Pininfarina. The appetite in the community for peerless design and the demand for innovative electric luxury cars means that the majority of the 150 bespoke Battista we handcraft in Italy will be owned by US clients.

The first series production version of the Battista hyper GT will be on display in New York state later this month, while Automobili Pininfarina continues to handcraft all 150 of the predetermined series EVs. If you were the one of the US customers and are reading this, message me. I won’t share your identity, I just want a ride along!

