Chevy’s Ultium Bolt will need these 5 things to be successful

After dropping hints earlier, today GM CEO Mary Barra announced that Chevy would be re-release its popular Chevy Bolt after it gets an Ultium makeover. The Boltium! After owning two Bolts from 2017 until today, along with other popular EVs from Tesla and others, I feel like I have a good idea of what GM needs to succeed here.

I want to say first that GM is starting with an extraordinary car in the Bolt that even today fills the needs of many EV buyers. The Bolt has been improving in sales, and this year it is doing better than ever. But GM is famous for killing its most loved EVs.

What will a new 2025 Bolt Ultium need to have to make it successful?

1. Fast NACS charging

The easiest and most likely upgrade to the current Bolt is in the fast charging area. In 2017, when most fast chargers were at 50kW, the 54kW max charging rate of the Bolt made some sense. It wasn’t future proof, but it made sense and would be a good enough experience.

However, a lot changed from 2017-2023 including the fast charging rates on most EVs getting into the 200+kW with some trucks hitting 300+kW; what didn’t change in 2023 was the Bolt’s 54kW fast charging speed.

I’m not saying the Bolt and its small car battery needs to charge at 200+kW, though it would be nice. I think having 150kW charging over half the charging cycle would allow 20-minute fast charging stops. This should be fairly easy with GM’s modular Ultium batteries, which currently charge up to 350kW and beyond on the Hummer and Silverado.

Add to that the NACS interface, which GM has already promised on its 2025 EVs, allowing the Bolt to charge at not only its current charger options but adding Tesla’s very robust and ubiquitous network. With this setup, you can pretty much kiss range anxiety goodbye. More importantly, it would allow city dwellers and folks with on street parking to use the Bolt charging more like a gas station once every week or so.

Also Bolt owners won’t get ostracized at fast charging stations if they are in and out in 20 minutes versus the current situation where they often have to stay for over an hour.

2. RWD/AWD option

For those of us that live in snowy and hilly climates, the Bolt’s FWD is something that works for 350 days out of the year. That’s fine for a third car or if you work from home, but being reliably able to get out those snow days would be a nice addition.

I’m not saying I need another 200hp motor (though that would be fun!) but even a low power 50 horsepower motor to power the other set of wheels in an emergency situation would be great and worth a few thousand dollars for those who need it. GM actually showed off a low power motor to do this exact thing at its 2020 Battery Day event.

And since we learned that the Blazer EV can be FWD, RWD or AWD, why not offer all of these options for the Bolt? If they aren’t going to make the 2x200hp version, I’d prefer my stronger motor in the rear. Oh, and how about light towing for bikes and Home Depot trailers?

3. Hot hatch proud, not another CUV

From the beginning, GM kept insisting the Bolt was an SUV, first calling it a “Micro-SUV” at launch. Because everyone wants an SUV?! Then it released the EUV version that actually looked a lot more like a typical bland SUV. That added three more inches of leg room in the back, yet somehow reduced the overall internal space.

Well guess what? Not everyone wants a big honkin’ SUV! Even if they do, Chevy has both the Equinox and the Blazer to offer.

In fact, I think GM might have been shocked back into reality at all the hype and excitement around the tiny 3.4 sec 0-60 Volvo EX30, which has remarkably similar specs to the Chevy Bolt. I imagine that really helped get the Bolt off the chopping block with something like, “We could make this with almost no effort.” In fact, Mary Barra has said that the development time of the Ultium Bolt will be much shorter than normal.

I say embrace the hot hatch form factor that the Bolt has always embodied. Maybe lower the stance a bit, make the roof flatter, the interior cleaner, and we’d have something interesting here.

4. Improve the good things, don’t remove them

GM CEO Mary Barra said that the current Bolt prices could be improved by around 20% if it were moved to Ultium platform and that should allow GM to make the car profitable with similar specs.

I actually liked Chevy’s $1000 tie-in with Qmerit to install a home charger. I, however, had a bad experience with that $1000 credit that seems to be the fault of the dealer and the communications protocol that GM set up between the dealers and Qmerit. GM should circumvent the dealers and figure out a way to make that work a lot better; that, and/or continue to offer a $500 EVgo credit which is a nice way to start up the fast charging experience.

GM recently announced it plans to end smartphone projection in its upcoming EVs. Initially my tinfoil hat came on, and I thought this was a way to slow down their EV adoption rate. After some discussions with the folks at GM, they genuinely think their overall experience will be better if they get rid of Apple and Google smartphone projection. I will say that CarPlay and Android Auto are better than what GM offers in its in-car entertainment currently, so it should continue to offer those options until customers no longer think they are necessary.

An alternative if GM thinks it can out-software Google and Apple: Just put an iPad holder in the center stack display area, and get out of the way.

5. Dealer improvements

Chevy’s dealers, in my experience, have gone from straight up EV hostile to complacent in the six years I’ve been dealing with them, which is somehow a huge improvement! I think Chevy could do a lot of good here following their cross town rivals at Ford:

Make an EV side of the business. Dedicated salespeople who only work in EVs and experts who know them inside and out. People who actually drive EVs to work and know basic electric stuff. Make DC fast chargers mandatory at Chevy dealerships. Subsidize them. Not only would this help show new owners how fast they can charge first hand, it would also offer a way to get customers back to the dealerships where they can upsell all kinds of unnecessary stuff (haha). Again, Ford is doing this and will have one of the largest DC fast charging networks in the US because of it.

If GM/Chevy can manage these five things, I can almost guarantee that the already successful Bolt will do even better in Ultium form.