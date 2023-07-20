Rivian’s first cheaper dual-motor R1T models arrive in R1 shop

The first dual-motor Rivian R1T models are beginning to appear in the R1 shop. Rivian’s electric truck, built with in-house motors, is a “product that does everything for most customers.”

Dual-motor Rivian R1T appears in the R1 shop

Less than two months after the first dual-motor R1T rolled off the production line at its Normal, IL factory in May, the first models are now available in the R1 shop.

The dual-motor model is powered by Rivian’s in-house Enduro drive units. Rivian began production of its in-house Enduro drive units in February after taking down a portion of its EDV assembly line to make room.

For its current quad-motor powertrain, Rivian outsources it from outside suppliers. The Enduro drive train is designed to lower costs while helping to ramp production.

The EV maker is also building its own LFP battery packs, which together have helped Rivian reduce input costs for its EDV by roughly 25%.

The drive units mostly made their way into the electric vans for the first few weeks, but Rivian revealed that dual-motor R1T deliveries would begin in June.

Now, Rivian’s dual-motor R1T is appearing in the R1 shop. Posted on the Rivian Reddit forum, the R1T dual-motor AWD shows a price of $80,750.

Rivian dual-motor R1T in R1 shop (Source: Rivian Reddit)

In May, a Rivian spokesperson told Electrek that buyers “within a serviceable area from a Rivian Service Center will get access to R1 Shop where they will be able to browse ready-to-go configurations that may be available for delivery in 14 days or less.”

Rivian now offers its R1 series in three powertrain options, dual-motor, dual-motor performance, and quad-motor.

Rivian R1 drive system options (Source: Rivian)

Last week, Rivian unveiled the performance version with 350 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque (at its peak, it can deliver 829 lb-ft of torque and 665 hp). The added power enables up to 11,000 lbs of towing capabilities in the R1T and 7,700 lbs in the R1S.

From the first customer first reactions and reviews, it doesn’t look like you give up much from the quad-motor. The little bit that you do, you will hardly notice.

According to Rivian’s senior director of powertrain and thermal, Henry Huang, “The only thing that you would probably see taillights on is a Quad-Motor R1” with the performance version.

Huang explained that the basic dual-motor version “isn’t a product that does most things for the average customer” but “a product that does everything for most customers.”