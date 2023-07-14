Ford takes its Mustang off-road for first time in the new Mach-E Rally, available to order soon

Mere days after teasing the debut of an all new “electric pony,” Ford has delivered – and it’s not what we expected. At the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed, Ford just unveiled the Mach-E Rally – an off-road version of its all-electric Mustang. Have a look.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is an annual event rich with tradition, vehicle debuts, and usually a couple broken records – especially in recent years now that the EVs have come out to play. This year has been no different so far – we’ve seen the IONIQ 5 N, Caterham’s “Project V” EV, and have been anticipating a unique debut from Ford.

The American automaker recently teased the public with news of an incoming Mustang Mach-E variant set to debut this week alongside a short video on socials. Ford Model e vice president Darren Palmer commented on the new addition to the Mustang family:

Mustang is a car that can stir emotions like no other, and the Goodwood Festival of Speed hosts some of the most passionate car fans in the world, so to unveil our newest member of the Mustang family here is a match made in heaven.

After seeing Ford debut vehicles like its modded up E-Transit and its Mach-E 1400 racecar, we were certain we’d being seeing a Ford Performance version of the Mach-E targeting some hill climb records. Instead, Ford is taking its electric Mustang off the track and onto the dirt path with a surprising new variant called the Mach-E Rally.

Ford exits the pavement with the Mustang Mach-E Rally

Ahead of its public debut in the UK today, Ford has shared images and video of the Mustang Mach-E Rally – which will take a ride up Goodwood’s famous hill driven by World Rally champion Ott Tänak. Ford Model e’s VP Darren Palmer once again spoke now that the rally-inspired Mustang has been revealed:

Mustang Mach-E took the freedom and fun of Mustang and made it free from emissions. Now with Mustang Mach-E Rally, we’re providing our customers the freedom to venture off the asphalt and beyond the beaten path.

This is not a one-off to showcase at Goodwood, either. Ford shared that the Mustang Mach-E rally is a production model that will become available to customers in the US and Europe. Orders in the US are expected to open this fall. Ford hasn’t shared any specs yet, but expect to see those in the next few months as its order window approaches.

Since this EV just debuted, we don’t have any footage from Ford of it in action yet, but you soon should be able see footage of the Mustang Mach-E Rally’s hill climb at Goodwood. For now, here’s some B-roll of the EV to offer a closer look. What does everyone think?