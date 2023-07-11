Ford teases new high-performance ‘electric pony’ Mustang Mach-E [Video]

Ford is giving us a sneak peek of its new “electric pony” ahead of the model’s reveal at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed (FOS). In Ford’s latest video, you can see the new high-performance electric pony ready to rip past a Mustang Mach-E GT and tearing across a dirt track.

Ford plans to bring plenty of pony power to the 2023 Goodwood FOS, including a mysterious new variant. From what we can see in the new teaser, it will not be one of Ford’s traditional Pony models but rather a high-performance electric Mustang Mach-E.

Giving us a clue as to what we can expect, Darren Palmer, vice president of Ford’s electric vehicle program (Ford Model e), commented on the new addition to the stable, saying:

Mustang is a car that can stir emotions like no other, and the Goodwood Festival of Speed hosts some of the most passionate car fans in the world, so to unveil our newest member of the Mustang family here is a match made in heaven.

Ford is no stranger to all-electric high-performance cars. Its 1400hp electric SuperVan 4.2 (a custom-built Ford E-Transit) recently won Open Class at Pikes Peak with a record-setting 8-minute 47.68s run.

In addition, Ford is working on a high-performance electric F-150 Lightning pickup. According to a recent patent filing from Ford, the modified electric pickup could go by the name F-150 Flash, like the DC Comic character “Flash,” which has super speed abilities and a lightning bolt logo.

Now Ford is teasing a super-up electric Pony Mustang Mach-E. The video, posted on Ford’s social media, shows the model next to a Mustang Mach-E GT and another trim.

(Source: Ford News Europe)

The new electric pony is then seen taking the road less traveled and heading on a dirt path, suggesting it could be a potential off-road adventure edition.

The new Mustang Mach-E model is set to debut this Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Goodwood FOS. Those attending will also get the chance to see the new all-electric Ford Explorer make its debut on the hill.

Ford’s electric Explorer released in Europe (Source: Ford)

Ford announced its return to Formula 1 in over two decades earlier this year in a partnership with Red Bull Powertrain.

Ford’s CEO Jim Farley says the collaboration “is all about where we are going as a company– increasingly electric, software-defined, modern vehicles and experiences.”

Through its partnership with Red Bull, Ford plans to deepen its knowledge in areas like aerodynamics, battery cell, electric motor, and battery tech to make its EVs more efficient.