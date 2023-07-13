RadExpand 5 e-bike returns to $1,399 low in New Green Deals, Jackery power stations, more

Prime Day may have come and gone, but we’re still seeing a series of notable offers in the green energy space. On tap today, the popular RadExpand 5 e-bike is falling to its best price yet at $1,399. That’s joined by some all-time lows on Jackery power stations at up to $700 off and so much more. Just don’t forget about all of the best e-bike discounts around.

Rad Power Bikes makes some of our favorite EVs across all of 9to5, and today we’re tracking a notable chance to save on one of its more compact offerings. The latest RadExpand 5 e-bike gets its name from a folding design that expands when it’s time to ride, and today you can expand some savings on the recent release. Normally the electric bike sells for $1,649, but right now you can bring it home for $1,399 shipped thanks to the summer savings this week. Those $250 in savings deliver a match of the all-time low for one of the first times while arriving at a new 2023 low.

Delivering a space-saving design, the RadExpand 5 merges all of the usual Rad Power Bikes features with a build that can fold closed when not in use. Its 750W electric motor can carry 275 pounds at up to 20 MPH over a 45-mile range, making it just as ideal for joyrides as it is for quick trips to the store. We found it to be a worthwhile option in our hands-on review from last spring. Though if you’re looking for something more full-featured, we highlight another discount below the fold.

Jackery power stations still at all-time lows

As part of its Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Jackery portable power stations, solar panel kits, and more. Jackery makes some of our favorite portable power solutions at 9to5Toys, and now they’re even better values. Earlier this spring, Jackery expanded its lineup of popular portable power stations with the new Explorer 2000 Plus, and now its second-ever discount is arriving. Marked down by itself to $1,999 shipped, today’s offer arrives at $400 off. This is matching the Amazon all-time low and is only the second chance to save.

Everything with Jackery’s latest starts with the Explorer 2000 Plus itself. The new power station finally makes the switch away from the NCM batteries that have long been used by Jackery over to the longer lasting and safer LFP standard. As for how you’ll actually be able to leverage all of that power, the Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus comes outfitted with the kind of flagship roster of ports you’d expect from its latest and greatest. There’s four full AC outlets+ an RV friendly TT-30, as well as dual USB-A slots, a pair of 100W USB-C outputs, and a 12V car jack. There are also solar panel bundles at up to $700 off.

