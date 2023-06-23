Ford plans a high-performance F-150 electric pickup, and it’s called Flash

A more powerful, high-performance Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup is coming. According to a recent trademark filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), it could go by the name Flash.

Ford’s “F-150 Flash” high-performance electric pickup

After announcing its return to Formula 1 after over two decades in January, Ford gave us a sneak peek of a few “EV performance demonstrators,” including a high-performance electric pickup.

Ford is collaborating with Red Bull Powertrains to develop next-gen hybrid power units, including a 350 kW electric motor, to be used from the 2026 season. CEO Jim Farley commented on the partnership, saying:

Ford’s return to Formula 1 with Red Bull Racing is all about where we are going as a company– increasingly electric, software-defined, modern vehicles and experiences.

The American automaker says it will provide battery cell and electric motor technology while using the partnership to deepen its knowledge in the areas.

In an interview with Top Gear earlier this year, Farley said that although “anyone can make an EV,” if you want to do so profitably, “you need better aerodynamics than anyone else.” To be the best, you need to beat the best (or at least learn from them), which is a big reason why Ford is returning to Formula 1.

Farley posted a teaser of the high-performance electric pickup with Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, revealing a much lower model than the F-150 Lightning. Meanwhile, it didn’t reveal any noticeable changes regarding aerodynamics.

Ford’s recent trademark filing, uncovered by Car Buzz, suggests it could go by the name “F-150 Flash.” Flash… Lightning – it would make sense for a high-performance electric truck given the DC Comic character The Flash’s super speed abilities and Lightning bolt logo.

The trademark says it’s for “motor vehicles, namely, automobiles, pick-up trucks, electric vehicles in the nature of automobiles, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and their structural parts.”

No other details of the EV performance truck have been revealed yet. However, the current F-150 Lightning puts out up to 580 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque, for a 0 to 60 mph in four seconds. That said, we would expect the high-performance version to be easily over 1,000 hp.

Ford’s SuperVan 4.2 (a custom-built Ford E-Transit) is set to take on Pikes Peak, which features over 1,400 hp (1,050 kW) in addition to enhanced aerodynamics.

The American automaker also just received the largest auto loan worth $9.2 billion since the bailouts of 2009 to build three EV battery factories while supporting domestic production.