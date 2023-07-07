RadRover 6 Plus e-bike now $700 off in New Green Deals, plus electric mowers and more

Heading into the weekend, all of the best green energy deals for the week are coming to a close. If summer weather has you ready to see what micro mobility is all about, we’re tracking just the e-bike discount. The popular RadRover 6 Plus is now $700 off alongside a series of other environmentally-conscious markdowns including Greenworks electric mowers, ductless split mini AC units, and more. Just don’t forget about all of the best e-bike discounts around.

RadRover 6 Plus falls to its best price yet

Rad Power Bikes makes some of our favorite electric vehicles on the market, and today we’re tracking one of the best discounts to date on one of those. Clearing out the RadRover 6 Plus, this high-step eBike normally sells for $2,099, but right now you can drop it down to $1,399 shipped. That’s a whopping $700 off while matching the best we’ve seen to date. It has only sold for this price once before, and that was back at the start of the spring.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRover 6 Plus, we walked away quite impressed, calling it the biggest update Rad Power Bikes has ever launched. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range per charge with a 20 MPH top speed, as well. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings. It has a high-step design that comes backed by a 1-year warranty, too.

Greenworks electric riding mowers and more on sale

Greenworks is now kicking off a new summer sale today as we inch closer to the weekend. Packed with price cuts to get your tool shed upgraded over to the electric side of things, you’ll be able to take full advantage of the season change to ditch gas and oil once and for all. Shipping is free across the lot. Normally at 9to5 when we share electric mowers, we’re talking about the smaller models that while may be self-propelled, aren’t all too capable when it comes to handling larger properties. Today we’re tracking a rare discount on one of its newer models that breaks that mold. Just last spring it launched a new lineup of 60V tools, and today the first price cut is going live on that new flagship release.

Courtesy of the official Greenworks storefront, its new 42-inch 60V Electric Zero Turn Mower is now down to $3,999.99 shipped. Normally fetching $5,500, today’s offer amounts to only the second discount to date and the first one in over 2 months. It’s matching the all-time low, as well, at $1,500 off. The same mower with less included batteries can also be had for $3,799.99, down from $5,300.

This capable mower is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks, and is now more affordable to make quick work of managing your lawn all summer long. Featuring a 60-minute runtime, this riding mower comes powered by six of the brand’s 8Ah batteries that allow it to traverse and cut 2.5 acres of land before needing to be topped off with the three included dual-battery chargers. CrossoverZ ditches gas and oil in the process, sporting a rear-wheel drive system that can handle up to 15-degree inclines.

Of course, those who need something a bit less capable for just handling their residential lawn mowing will also find a collection of other price cuts. Also marked down as part of the sale, there are a series of other models at some of the best prices to date. Also joining in on the 60V ecosystem, another one of Greenworks’ latest releases is worth highlighting today. The 25-inch 60V Self-Propelled Mower normally sells for $750, but is now marked down to $599.99. The $150 in savings deliver the best price of the year while undercutting our previous mention by $50.

Sporting a 25-inch cutting deck, this pro offering from Greenworks includes a pair of two 60V 4Ah batteries to go alongside its bundled rapid charger. You’re then looking at 1 hour and 20 minutes of runtime, which is enough juice to handle 2/3 of an acre per charge. Other notable features include a 2-in-1 bagging and mulching system, integrated LED headlight, and a folding design to take up less space in-between mowing sessions.

Stay cool and save some cash with discounted ductless split mini AC units

Highlighting all of today’s best discounts, Woot is offering some ways to not just save cash up front, but also over time. Afterall, making the switch to more environmentally-friendly gear isn’t just good for the Earth, but also for your wallet. Now a collection of electric Tosot split air conditioners are on sale for some of the best prices to date. Amongst an assortment of ductless offerings and Wi-Fi-enabled models, shipping is free for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Our favorite of the batch is this Turbro Ductless Split Mini AC at $629.99. Normally selling for as much as $1,100, today’s offer now lands with an extra $50 in savings to hit the 2023 low at $470 off.

Those nearly 40% in savings carry with it a capable way to beat the heat this summer and beyond with a 12,000 BTU design. The Greenland mini split AC is also a ductless model, which is far more efficient than your average run of the mill model. There’s an outdoor element that connects in with the actual interior vent, which can cool up 750-square feet. On top of just being far more quiet than an in-window unit, these are designed to cool just a single room at once. So you’ll also be saving money by not having to set the same temperature for your bedroom as the family room. And last but not least, Turbro brings Wi-Fi support into the mix so you can command the 230V system right from your iPhone.

Shop everything in the sale right here, which includes some higher-end models that arrive with as much as $550 in savings attached.

July 4th savings land on Jackery’s new Explorer 2000 Plus

Earlier this spring, Jackery expanded its lineup of popular portable power stations with the new Explorer 2000 Plus. Doing far more than just adding some extra ports and higher battery capacity into the mix, this new release marks the company’s first release in the march to transition over to LFP batteries. Now it’s on sale for the very first time courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront.

Right now, the Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus sells for $1,999 shipped. You’re looking at $400 in savings from the usual $2,399 price tag that it just launched with back in the middle of June, as well as the first chance to save since the original pre-order phase ended.

E-bikes, a summer favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing for July 4th week

The Independence Day savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.