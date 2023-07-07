Podcast: EV deliveries from Tesla to Fisker, Optimus in stores, FSD value, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss EV deliveries from all automakers from Tesla to Fisker, Optimus robots being used in stores, FSD value, and more.
- Mercedes-Benz adopts Tesla’s NACS, first German automaker to do so
- Tesla (TSLA) crushes expectations with deliveries of 466,000 EVs
- Tesla adds cash discount on Model 3/Y through referral program to boost sales
- Tesla changes its standard color, now Midnight Silver
- Tesla to use Optimus robot in stores to help sales
- Tesla is valuing Full Self-Driving high only when it’s convenient
- Elon Musk believes Tesla will have ‘level 4 or 5’ self-driving this year – what does that mean?
- Over a dozen EV automakers, including Tesla and NIO pledge to avoid further price wars in China
- Chevy Bolt EV carried GM’s electric sales in Q2, but they are still falling overall
- Rivian (RIVN) shatters Q2 delivery estimates, stock pops over 13%
- Ford’s EV sales slip in Q2 despite stronger F-150 Lightning performance
- Polestar (PSNY) stock spikes after reporting strong Q2 2023 deliveries
- Fisker (FSR) falls short of Q2 target despite over 1K Ocean electric SUVs produced
- Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix 2023 wrap up
