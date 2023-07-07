Tesla adds cash discount on Model 3/Y through referral program to boost sales

Tesla has added a new cash discount on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles for buyers using its owner referral program in an apparent plan to boost sales.

After Tesla took an extended break from its referral program for a few years, it was relaunched last year for solar products and last quarter for cars.

For buyers of new Model S and Model X vehicles, Tesla had been offering cash discounts and free Full Self-Driving packages for a few months, but for buyers of new Model 3 and Model Y, the main incentives were Tesla credit points you get at the delivery, and you can exchange for Tesla upgrades, accessories, free Supercharging miles, and entries into a Cybertruck raffle.

Now Tesla has decided to add cash discounts and more incentives for Model 3 and Model Y in several markets, including the US and Canada.

The automaker wrote on its website:

Starting July 6, 2023, if your friend orders a new Model 3 or Model Y using your referral link: They’ll receive $500 off their purchase price and 3 months of Full Self-Driving Capability.

You’ll receive 10,000 referral credits.

With those, a new buyer can technically get $500 off, three months of free Full Self-Driving package, a free Tesla Wall Connector, 500 miles of Supercharging, and a couple of entries into the Cybertruck raffle when buying a new Model 3 or Model Y through a referral link.

Electrek’s Take

That’s a surprising incentive that Tesla is putting in place early in a new quarter like that, but it’s not too surprising in this case.

We reported yesterday that Tesla had missed its delivery goal for the North American market in Q2.

It looks like the automaker wants to put incentives in place earlier this time in order to get ahead in Q3.

