Here are the coolest e-bikes and other things we saw at Eurobike 2023

Electrek returned to Eurobike again this year, and as usual, the show was dominated by electric bikes. If you’re an old-school curmudgeon who has dug in your heels trying to slow the forward pedaling motion of e-bikes, that might leave you dismayed. For all of the rest of us, it was a great chance to see hundreds, or perhaps thousands, of companies showing off new e-bikes, e-bike gear, and sometimes unrelated yet equally cool transportation… things.

The show’s sheer vastness makes it impossible to cover even a small fraction of its entirety, but below you’ll find several of the standout features we saw at the show.

FUELL Flluid-2 and Flluid-3 e-bikes

First of all, a big thank you to FUELL for sponsoring our Eurobike 2023 coverage this year. It made it possible for us to check out the show and get an extended experience testing out the new Flluid-3 as well as talk to the team about the new Flluid-2 on display.

Both bikes are quite simillar, with the main difference being that the Flluid-2 has dual batteries for 2 kWh of capacity while the Flluid-3 comes in a step-through frame. Otherwise, quite similar.

They both rock the new Valeo Cyclee mid-drive motor with built-in gearbox, offering the possibility of predictive automatic shifting. I experienced that automatic shifting, which you can read more about in detail here, and it was pretty darn awesome. You can also put the bike in manual electric shifting mode, but I enjoyed letting it do both the thinking and the acting for me, allowing me to simply pedal.

The rest of the FUELL Flluid-2 and Flluid-3 are equally impressive, as they should be for bikes that start at $5,495. The massive 1 kWh and 2 kWh batteries offer max ranges of over 100 miles and 200 miles (160 km and 320 km), respectively. Most people don’t need that much range, but it adds peace of mind, plus the ability to turn charging into a weekly affair.

The bikes also feature Gates carbon belt drives, quality hydraulic disc brakes, GPS-location for anti-theft, strong racks, tight hugging fenders, Pirelli tires, and more. Basically, they look like they were designed a motorbike designer, because they were. These bikes answer the question, what would happen if Erik Buell built electric bicycles.

Rayvolt and eXXite

I always love seeing Rayvolt at an e-bike show because frankly I think they build the most beautiful electric bikes. Everyone else is competing for second place when it comes to artistic design meets engineering.

These e-bikes are just stunning. Barcelona-based Rayvolt combines Catalonian leatherwork with brass accents and bright colors to create beautiful rolling works of art. And having tested many of these bikes myself, I can tell you that they ride as good as they look.

The bikes are also quite high-tech, being some of the first to offer features like backward pedaling to activate regenerative braking.

Rayvolt’s sister brand eXXite was also at the show with its much more modern but equally nicely designed e-bikes.

I recently got an XS folding e-bike from Exxite and am excited to have that review coming soon. Suffice it to say, when it comes to uniqueness, no one can touch these companies.

Ellio

I only recently learned about Ellio while at Micromobility Europe a couple of weeks ago, but the company definitely caught my attention. Their bikes use a combination of a mid-drive motor to power the rear wheel and a front hub motor to create an all-wheel-drive e-bike.

The company just unveiled the Ellio Max that uses the company’s signature two-wheel-drive, combining it with a 1,150 Wh battery for long range and a 45 km/h (28 mph) top speed for fast commuting.

It’s a bit pricey at €7,995 (approximately US $8,700). But it’s also got a Gates belt drive, hydraulic disc brakes, automatic electric shifting, stem suspension, optional seatpost suspension, and other high-end features.

Yadea e-bikes

Yadea is a massive two-wheeled EV manufacturer from China that is perhaps better known for its electric motorbikes and scooter. But this year they showed up at Eurobike in force with several new electric bicycle models.

The Innovator is a 250W folding electric bike. That may not sound like much power… and it’s not. But the bike has some nice features, like a mid-drive motor, hydraulic disc brakes, and a neat frame design.

The company also showed off its heavier Trooper 01. That 45 km/h (28 mph) speed pedelec bike uses a motorcycle-style design akin to a SUPER73 type of e-bike. A 750W motor and dual suspension combine to make this into a fierce looking offering in the category.

Benno

Benno was at the show with an impressive-looking display that put an Airstream camper trailer in tow behind its e-bike.

It was just a static display and there’s no telling how well it would work in practice. But one thing is for sure: You better put that e-bike in Sport mode!

Greenway batteries

Greenway is a fairly large battery supplier that builds lithium-ion batteries for many of the top e-bike manufacturers. There’s a chance your e-bike has a Greenway battery and you just aren’t aware of it.

But what really caught my eye was their powerstation e-bike battery combo. Basically, it’s an inverter hub that lets you dock your e-bike battery to either charge it or use it to power other devices.

The company representative explained that it’s also a great way to reuse old e-bike batteries that have dropped below their 70% end-of-life rating. At that level, most e-bike batteries are considered replacement worthy, yet the battery still has some good life left in it for static uses just like this. Reduce, reuse, recycle!

Mahle

While we’re talking about e-bike battery power stations like the Greenway option, Mahle was showing off its own version called the e185 range extender battery and Energy Hub combo.

The range extender battery, which works with Mahle’s X20 e-bike system, is designed to fit into any standard water bottle holder on an e-bike and add 170 Wh of capacity. According to the company, that can boost the bike’s range by up to 60 km (36 mi). At just 1.1 kg (2.4 lb.), it weighs the same as a one liter water bottle.

The battery also comes with a neat charging dock known as the Energy Hub to make it easier to juice back up after a long ride. You can even use the hub to turn the range extender battery into a powerbank for charging your phone or other devices. The only downside is that it has a single USB-C port, meaning you can either juice it up or juice up something else from it, but not at the same time.

Ducati e-bikes

It’s always great to see Ducati’s e-bikes in person, as these are super high-end electric mountain bikes.

They’re technically largely Thok bikes, with Ducati lending some branding value, but that doesn’t mean these aren’t beautiful machines with high-end parts!

Tern HSD

Tern recently updated its HSD with a new generation for the model, bringing one of the more mid-priced options in its diverse line of heavy-hauling cargo bikes into 2023 with a bang.

The bike includes a number of improvements based on customer desires as well as an upgraded Bosch powertrain.

The new Tern HSD includes the new Bosch Smart System and several upgrades to the design. Its 400 lb (181 kg) weight rating is one of the highest in the industry, and Tern actually tests that in accordance with certified laboratory testing. It’s not a guesstimate weight rating like many of the lower cost e-bike companies out there.

I had a chance to tests out the new HSD myself, and I’ll be sharing those thoughts more in-depth soon in a dedicated HSD article, so be on the lookout!

Engwe

Engwe was at Eurobike with a few models I’ve seen before and a few that were new to me. The company’s X24 and X20 have added smaller diameter wheels to the popular Engwe X26 platform.

The design has a complicated and frankly somewhat confusing triple suspension setup that ensures both the main rider and the rear passenger each get their own suspension for a more comfortable ride.

I’m looking forward to testing one of these out to see what that feels like in practice.

Comodule

I’ve always got to shoutout Comodule, some of the coolest micromobility folks in the business. They make the connected software that runs many of your favorite bikes and used in companies like Riese & Müller, SUPER73, CAKE, and more.

Their Äike T scooter was also on display, showing off the world’s first USB-C charging e-scooter.

I’ve got an Äike T waiting for me to do a full in-depth testing soon.

Myboo

Ok, I’ll be honest and say that I don’t really know much about these Myboo bikes. But they use beautiful bamboo construction and that’s enough for me to drool over them.

Muli

This is one of the coolest designs for a small format cargo bike I’ve ever seen – especially for a front loader cargo bike.

The front basket has an ingeniously simple design that allows it to pop open and close in an instant. When you need a cargo bike, you’ve got plenty of cargo space. But when you don’t want the extra bulk, it transforms back into a “normal” bike that is no wider than a typical city commuter e-bike.

Plus the entire thing is made in Europe. Pretty cool!

Acer

Consumer electronics company Acer (yes, the laptop maker) showed off several of its new electric bikes at Eurobike. The one that really caught my eye though was the ebii, which is getting ever closer to production.

I love seeing companies that aren’t known for bike design take a stab at it. The result is sometimes odd but other times results in really innovative designs like this.

This is one I’ll definitely keep following on its path to production.

Solar scooter

This one isn’t an e-bike at all, but rather a solar-powered scooter. The company’s S80 Solar Scooter is quite literally covered with photovoltaic cells. They’re on both the floorboard and the steering tube.

The Chinese factory’s representatives at the booth explained how the scooter works, offering somewhere between 35 to 70 watts of solar power to recharge the scooter. Considering the 468 Wh battery on board, that means a full recharge takes between 7 and 14 hours of sunlight.

In other words, you can probably get between half to a full charge per day when the scooter is parked outside.

I’m definitely looking forward to getting my hands on this one for testing.

Kilow

While we’re on the subject of things that aren’t bikes, I might as well bring up Kilow. This French company seems to make e-bikes and e-scooters too, but the thing that really caught my eye was their quadricyle.

It looks like something between a Jeep and Moke, but is designed to operate at street-legal speeds for quadricycles in Europe, meaning it won’t have as many regulatory hurdles as “real” cars.

I also love the model, “less is more”!

Tenways Cargo One

Tenways has always been synonymous with budget-level city commuter e-bikes, at least in my mind. But the company showed off an interesting kid-carrying front loader cargo e-bike that show.

The worldwide debut of the Cargo One puts Tenways into a different category entirely, not just in bike style but also quality of design and manufacture.

This isn’t a simple slap-it-together single speed e-bike. Instead, this is a much more ambitious family cargo e-bike.

Cixi

I’ve saved the weirdest for last, folks. Meet Cixi.

This looks a lot like an Arcimoto FUV from the outside, with its dual front wheel setup and 120 km/h (75 mph) top speed. But not only is this a leaning three-wheeler, but it’s also technically a “bike.” Or at least it has functional pedals that are apparently hooked up to some type of generator to register pedal input. Thus, the rider can pedal to control the vehicle’s power output.

It’s a pedal assist electric car, if I’ve ever seen one. Or perhaps a pedal assist three-wheeled electric motorcycle. I guess I don’t know what it is. But it’s definitely weird, and so I love it!

That wraps up our Eurobike 2023 roundup. What was your favorite (or least favorite) from the bunch? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments section below!