Yadea launches new low-cost KS3 electric scooter with suspension

When thinking of Yadea, images of the brand’s popular seated electric scooters more readily come to mind. But now the electric scooter giant is competing in a whole new pricing and specifications category with the launch of the KS3 electric scooter.

The Yadea KS3 draws on much of the technology previously developed by Yadea, but now implemented on a smaller scale.

After launching the faster and higher powered yet heavier KS5 and KS5 Pro electric scooters, Yadea’s KS3 is designed to be easier to carry and commute with, especially for riders who need to haul it by hand at their final destination or bring it up a flight of stairs.

The folding scooter can carry riders weighing up to 100 kg (220 lb) but itself weighs just 14.8 kg (32 lb).

The 500W rear motor still powers the scooter up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h), helping it compete in the budget e-scooter category. At a price of $569 on Amazon, it competes against Xiaomi-level electric scooters.

Unlike most budget e-scooters though, the Yadea KS3 packs in some extra features like front suspension to smooth out the ride. With that included suspension, Yadea was able to install 8.5″x2.4″ solid tires that remove the need to check air pressure or deal with a flat tire. They’re also rated for around 5,000 km (3,000 miles) of wear, so they should last for some serious commuting.









Another maintenance-reducing part is the front drum brake. Unlike disc brakes that can pulse, warp or require periodic tuning, drum brakes require no maintenance and are sealed to better protect them from road damage and weather. They don’t fade in wet conditions, meaning hitting a puddle won’t reduce your braking power. The rear brake is a regenerative motor brake, which also requires no maintenance and does double duty to help recharge the battery during braking.

Speaking of lasting, the on-board lithium-ion battery is rated for a maximum range of 30 km (19 miles) per charge, and takes around 5 hours for a full recharge – so basically overnight.

As Yadea’s Overseas Director Heidi Zang explained:

“Yadea is committed to the research and development of innovative solutions for smart and sustainable mobility in the electric two-wheeler industry. It has always been our endeavor to encourage green travel solutions and provide a wonderful riding experience that offers convenience, safety and freedom. We’re proud to launch the KS3, which reinforces our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and transforming the way we commute.”

The KS3 is now available on Amazon for $569, where it joins its larger and faster siblings, the $639 Yadea KS5 and $759 Yadea KS5 Pro

