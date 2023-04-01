SUPER73 launches Adventure series e-bikes, kids bikes, and new e-motorcycle details

Southern California-based electric bike company SUPER73 has been quite busy lately, at least if today’s triple whammy of an announcement is any indication. The company dropped a new line of off-road e-bikes, new kids balance bikes and new information about the upcoming C1X electric motorcycle.

SUPER73 Adventure Series

The SUPER73 Adventure Series is an update to each of the company’s existing model lines, adding more hardcore tires and in some cases extra suspension, among other new components. According to the company, “Each SUPER73 Adventure Series model comes standard with more aggressive SUPER73 GRZLY tires, an extended performance seat with gripper vinyl for added comfort, a headlight and rear light, fenders, and the relocation of the battery to the down tube for the S and R models giving them a lower center of gravity for better handling.”

All of the Adventure Series bikes will also come standard with an 8-speed cassette, which is sure to make those off-road hill climbs much easier, at least when you opt to use the pedals.

According to SUPER73 CEO LeGrand Crewse, the new lineup was developed by listening to customer feedback:

“At SUPER73, we combine thoughtful design with features riders want on our vehicles. It’s a combination of form and function that sets us apart from the competition and the SUPER73 Adventure Series delivers in spades, so we’re excited to announce the new lineup is available now. We are huge proponents of listening to our customer feedback, especially from our Super Squad, while understanding the critical details that take our product to the next level. We’re always evolving our product lineup to reach the widest array of riders possible, showcasing a steadfast commitment to current and new customers.”

The new SUPER73 Z Adventure will start at $2,695, the SUPER73 S Adventure will start at $3,595, and the SUPER73 R Adventure will start at $3,995. All three models will include hydraulic disc brakes and suspension forks (a major upgrade for the SUPER73 Z), while the S Adventure and R Adventure’s forks will be fully-adjustable.

SUPER73 K1D kids balance e-bikes

First teased over a year ago, SUPER73 is finally ready to release its K1D lineup of kids balance bikes.

According to the company, these little two-wheelers feature a design that was influenced by 80’s BMX and Motocross culture. They offer a 60-minute play time thanks to the battery and tiny electric motor.

That little battery uses LiFePO4 cells, which are virtually fireproof and also offer over double the lifespan. That means your kid will all but certainly outgrow the bike long before the battery would ever need to be replaced.

In another nod to safety, the K1D features regenerative braking to offer stronger stops and recharge the battery at the same time. A low and medium power mode selector lets young riders slowly develop their skills, while a third “Track Mode” can be unlocked by a parent for the highest power level.

Crewse boasts about the tiny bike’s safety and performance-based design:

“The technological advancements in the K1D youth series balance bike is groundbreaking from a safety, performance, and durability standpoint. We’re excited to announce the highly anticipated product has officially arrived. At SUPER73, we’re focused on driving the technology of our products forward, while making it fun and safe for our customers. The launch of K1D provides us with an entirely new customer base of young, aspiring riders and we’re thrilled to be leading the charge in our industry.”

The K1D is priced at $1,295 and will begin shipping in June.

SUEPR73 C1X electric motorcycle to feature super fast charging

We’ve heard a lot about faster charging for electric motorcycles lately, and it sounds like SUPER73 is eyeing the top prize for quickly juicing up.

So far we’ve known that the bike would feature highway-capable speeds and a city range of around 100 miles (160 km). But now we’re getting new info about the expected charging times, and they’re quite impressive.

According to the company, the C1X should be able to charge from 10% to 80% in only 15 minutes, which will give riders about 70 miles (112 km) of range in little more time than it took to read this article.

The new technology and its integration into the bike was made possible thanks to SUPER73’s efforts to hire a team of engineers with backgrounds in top tier EV manufacturing, aerospace mechanics, and consumer electronics.

As Crewse added:

“I’m incredibly proud of the dedication our team has shown in order to bring the C1X to life. The secret behind our innovation is the belief that the user experience should always serve as the guiding principle behind everything we create, and our electric motorcycle is no exception. This year, we’ve set out to prove that you don’t need to break the bank in order to take advantage of cutting-edge technology. Our riders can now enjoy the benefits of fast charging in a more accessible and approachable package with the C1X.”

The C1X’s development will continue through this year, with the company hoping to deliver the first production units in 2024. Upon its release, the C1X will likely challenge recently released or upcoming light electric motorcycles like the SONDORS Metacycle, Ryvid Anthem and CSC RX1E.