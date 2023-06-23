Podcast: Tesla goes wireless, Rivian joins NACS+reinvents itself, Dojo saves the day? and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla going into wireless charging, Rivian joining NACS, Dojo saving FSD? And more.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel – except for this week, we are doing it on a Thursday due to a scheduling conflict.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Rivian latest to climb aboard the NACS hype train, will offer Tesla Supercharger access to drivers
- As pickup competitors loom, Rivian turns to family fun SUVs and lower costs
- Tesla discounts Model S/X $8,000, plus 3 years of free Supercharging in end-of-quarter push
- Tesla is looking to acquire wireless charging startup
- Tesla Dojo supercomputer is finally coming next month
- Tesla Model 3 refresh is rumored to feature steer-by-wire, RGB lights, and more
- Tesla Cybertruck lands in New Zealand for final winter testing
- Tesla announces it produced 10 million 4680 battery cells at Giga Texas
- Tesla has the top 4 most American-made cars, only American automaker in top 10
- Cadillac teases electric Escalade IQ ahead of reveal (video)
- Kia begins delivering its new flagship EV9 electric SUV
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments