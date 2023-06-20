Clean anywhere with RYOBI’s 18V cordless power cleaner on sale for $109 in New Green Deals

While most pressure washers require a garden hose to function, RYOBI enables you to clean anywhere with its ONE+ 18V EZClean power cleaner. Coming in at $109 on sale from a normal $149 going rate, this power cleaner can use the included siphon hose in a lake or pond as a water source as well as a bottle adapter, on top of supporting standard garden hoses too. The bottle adapter is honestly what’s the most interesting here, as you can keep a few 2-liter bottles on hand to clean anywhere you go, not relying on a pond, lake, or garden hose to clean. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering the RYOBI ONE+ 18V EZClean 320 PSI Cordless Power Cleaner for $109 shipped. Down from its normal $149 going rate, today’s deal comes in at 27% off the list price. In fact, today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve seen since back in October when it fell to $100. If you don’t have a pressure washer yet, then it’s time to finally pick one up. This power cleaner has a more compact form-factor compared to traditional pressure washer stylings which makes it easier to use, simpler to store, and also much more versatile.

For starters, you can hook this power cleaner up to a hose like normal, but there’s another water source kit that’s key to its versatility. Instead of relying on a normal garden hose, you can put a siphon hose or even a bottle on this pressure cleaner. This allows you to use a freshwater source like a pond or lake, as well as keep a 2-liter bottle on hand so that way you can use it completely remotely. Of course, this functionality is flanked by the included 4Ah battery which delivers up to 21 minutes of cleaning before it’s time to recharge. There’s also a 3-in-1 nozzle which includes a turbo, 15-degree, and rinse option. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil will be needed for this power cleaner to function.

Amazon is offering the WORX 14-inch Corded 8A Electric Chainsaw for $49.70 shipped. Normally costing $70 at Amazon, you’ll find that today’s deal saves you 29% from the regular going rate. Not only that, but it marks the best price that we’ve seen in well over a year. The last time it went for less was back in January of 2022 when it hit $38. Perfect for trimming trees around your property this summer, you’ll find that this corded electric chainsaw has a lot of benefits over older and more traditional gas counterparts.

For starters, this WORX chainsaw will be much lighter since there’s no gas engine to lug around here. Simply plug the chainsaw into an extension cord and you’ll be ready to go. There’s no ripcord to pull, and no motor oil to change. Just pull the trigger and you’ll be ready to go. WORX’s chainsaw also has an auto-tensioning chain system and you can even swap out the chain tool-free when it comes time to change it up. Plus, the large 14-inch bar and chain helps it to tackle large and small jobs around the homestead. And of course, being electric, there’s no gas or oil needed here as we’ve already mentioned, making this a more eco-friendly way to trim your trees this summer.

Amazon is now offering Panasonic’s eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack for $57.89 shipped. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer lands at the best price of the year following a rare discount. This is the first chance to save since back in January when it sold for $66. This now lands at $22 off while beating that last mention by an extra $8. Arriving with 12 total batteries, this bundle from Panasonic packs six AA and six AAmAs to help provide a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. In the box, you get everything you need including the companion charger and a carrying case, which holds all of the batteries themselves. And speaking of, the AAs come equipped with 2,450mAh charges while the smaller AAs only pack 950mAh capacities.

