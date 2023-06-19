Ebusco starts serial production of a ‘game-changing’ electric bus with up to 575 km range

Dutch-based Ebusco delivered its first 3.0 – a standout high-range, lightweight electric bus model – made in serial production.

Ebusco says its 3.0 bus model, which features a composite body that’s 27% lighter than a conventional body, is a “game changer” in the electric bus industry. Ebusco says the 3.0’s lightweight body extends the operational life span of the bus to 25 years.

The 3.0 is offered in lengths of 12M and 18M, and it was a 12M that was delivered today to international public transport giant Transdev to run in Hilversum, the Netherlands.

The 12M model has a curb weight of 9,500 kg (20,944 pounds), so as a result, Ebusco says it consumes “extremely low energy.” It has a range of up to 575 km (357 miles) and a maximum power of 2 x 125 kW.

The 18M has an eyebrow-raising range of up to 700 km (435 miles).

Both bus sizes use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries with 105 ampere-hour cell capacity and 3.2 V.

The batteries are integrated into the floor, meaning the bus has a low center of gravity and excellent road handling.

A pilot Ebusco 3.0 bus has been running for over a year and a half in Munich, where its energy consumption was found to be more than 30% lower than its electric predecessor, the Ebusco 2.2. That model’s 12M version is heavier than the comparably sized 3.0 – it has a curb weight of 13,580 kg (29,939 pounds).

Over the next few months, Ebusco will deliver its 3.0 buses in phases. Supply chain issues have forced the company to wait for the 3.0’s final parts since the end of 2022. It’s now able to move forward with serial production, and in the “medium term,” it’s targeting a production capacity of 3,000 buses annually.

Here’s how Ebusco makes its 3.0 buses – and it starts with braiding carbon fibers:

